Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 animated series will feature a lot of cool monsters

Stranger Things season 5, which is also the last season of the show, will be released through the Netflix streaming service in three parts, with volume one arriving on November 26, 2025, volume two following on Christmas Day, 2025, and the series finale dropping on New Year’s Eve. But this will not, of course, be the end for the Stranger Things franchise. There’s already a stage play prequel and there are spin-offs in the works, including an animated series called Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 – and today, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a batch of images from the show, which the showrunner promises will feature a lot of cool monsters! The images can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Logline and Cast

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 has the following logline: Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an epic new animated series. The last episode of Stranger Things season 2 took place on December 15, 1984, so this animated series will take place between the second and third seasons, which would allow all of the major characters to participate. The Hollywood Reporter adds that they’re joined by a new character: “Nikki, a tough, mohawk-wearing gal.”

The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips also voice unspecified characters.

The animation studio is Flying Bark. The Duffer Brothers are executive producing the animated series through their Upside Down Pictures production banner, along with Upside Down’s Hilary Leavitt, and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Eric Robles executive produces via Flying Bark Productions.

Loophole and Monsters

Showrunner Eric Robles told Entertainment Weekly that when he was tasked with making an animated Stranger Things spin-off, “ I dissected the show, looking for any loopholes. I found a few of ’em. And then I found this one idea that I was just like, ‘Oh s—! I think that’s it.’ ” The idea: “ Hawkins Lab science meets Upside Down matter. There’s a chain reaction to the creatures that are in our world and the things that are popping up. “

He went on to say that there are “ a lot of freaking cool monsters ” in the show, but “ it’s not just ‘monster of the week’ for the sake of ‘monster of the week.’ ” It’s all part of a season-long mystery that the kids are trying to solve – and when they face off with the monsters, there will be real stakes for the kids. This won’t be taking a light, Scooby-Doo approach.

Potential for Many Seasons

Even though this show takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action series, Robles can imagine multiple seasons of Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 occurring in that space, especially since the first season progresses hours by hours, day by day. “ If we need to keep going, we definitely can do it. If we were to do the finale of, like, season 25, Dustin’s going to camp, Elle and Mike are heavily dating. It would connect perfectly with the timeline in that sense, but allowing to still have enough ample time to tell these stories within as many seasons as needed. “

Are you interested in Stranger Things: Tales from ’85? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.