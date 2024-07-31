Subservience trailer: Megan Fox is a deadly android in sci-fi thriller coming in September

Megan Fox and director S.K. Dale, who previously worked together on the thriller Till Death (about a woman who has to deal with a pair of killers while handcuffed to the corpse of her husband), have teamped up again on the sci-fi thriller Subservience , which was filmed at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio last year. Subservience is now ready to make its way out into the world, with XYZ Films planning to give it a digital and VOD release on September 13th. With that release date swiftly approaching, a trailer for Subservience has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Will Honley (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) and April Maguire (Lost Girls) wrote the screenplay for Subservience, crafting a story about a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly . Here’s the full synopsis: Megan Fox stars as Alice, a lifelike artificially intelligent android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick. Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it.

Fox is playing the SIM, while the struggling father is played by Michele Morrone (365 Days). Also in the cast are Madeline Zima (Californication), Matilda Firth (Hullraisers), Andrew Whipp (Outlander), and newcomer Jude Greenstein.

Subservience is coming to us from Millennium Media. The company’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Jon Berg are producing the film, while Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson serve as executive producers.

When we first heard about Subservience, Greenstein gave the following statement: “ Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character. “

Dale added: “ This film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before. The cast that we are assembling will elevate this emotionally-charged story and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store. “

What did you think of the Subservience trailer? Will you be watching this movie in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.