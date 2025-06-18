Horror Movie News

Suffer Little Children: Rodrigue Huart to direct a reimagining of the 1976 film Who Can Kill a Child?

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Rodrigue Huart will make his narrative feature directorial debut with the Who Can Kill a Child? reimagining Suffer Little ChildrenRodrigue Huart will make his narrative feature directorial debut with the Who Can Kill a Child? reimagining Suffer Little Children

Back in 1976, Spanish filmmaker Narciso Ibáñez Serrador brought the world the horror film Who Can Kill a Child? (or ¿Quién puede matar a un niño?), based on the novel El juego de los niños by Juan José Plans. The film has gained a strong cult following over the decades, and was even ranked at number 86 on Slant Magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Horror Movies of All Time.” So, of course, it got a remake, with filmmaker Makinov writing, directing, producing, editing, and serving as cinematographer on the 2012 Mexican production Come Out and Play. And now, Deadline reports that it’s getting another remake, or reimagining, as Rodrigue Huart is set to write and direct a new take on the material that’s called Suffer Little Children for Paramount Pictures.

Walter Hamada is producing the film through his 18Hz Productions, under the company’s output deal at Paramount. Also on board as producer is rightsholder Pablo Cruz of Canana, the same company that was behind Come Out and Play. Nick Romano serves as an executive producer for 18Hz Productions.

Who Can Kill a Child? has the following synopsis: A couple of English tourists rent a boat to visit the fictitious island of Almanzora, just off the southern Spanish coast. When they arrive, they find the town deserted of adults, there’s only children who don’t speak but stare at them with eerie smiles. They soon discover that all the children of the island have been posessed by a mysterious force or madness which they can pass from one to another, and which makes them attack and murder their elders, who can’t defend themselves because nobody dares to kill a child… The original film starred Lewis Fiander and Prunella Ransome. The remake Come Out and Play starred Vinessa Shaw and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Who Can Kill a Child? has also been released under the titles Island of the Damned, Would You Kill A Child?, Death Is Child’s Play, and Island of Death.

Suffer Little Children will make the narrative feature directorial debut of Rodrigue Huart, who previously directed the documentaries Is It Punk Music? A Year with Cassels and Are You Still Here?, as well as episodes of the French TV series Le monde magique de Jérôme Commandeur. Deadline notes that he won the Midnight Short Jury Award at SXSW 2024 for his vampire short Transylvanie and made two short films that combined digital horror and found footage, Trigger and Real, which premiered at Fantasia 2024.

What do you think of the idea of Rodrigue Huart making a reimagining of Who Can Kill a Child? Share your thoughts on Suffer Little Children by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,560 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Who can kill a child News

See More
JoBlo

Top 10 Horror Movie Islands!

Posted 8 years ago
Show of hands, how many of you have already punched your ticket to KONG: SKULL ISLAND this weekend? Seems a worthy investment considering how well received the flick has been so far. Take the plunge and report back with what...
JoBlo

Review: Come Out and Play, starring Vinessa Shaw

Posted 12 years ago
PLOT: A couple vacationing in South America discover a small island populated solely by children who are mysteriously driven to kill any adult they can get their hands on. REVIEW: I’d much rather be reviewing WHO CAN KILL A CHILD?...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!