David Ayer officially gives up on his quest to release a Director’s Cut of DC’s Suicide Squad

Despite years of campaigning, lofty Twitter proclamations, and a burning desire to share his ideal vision for a film project he says got out of hand, David Ayer is “done” with DC Studios. In other words, he is abandoning hope of ever releasing a Director’s Cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Speaking about the ongoing drama surrounding Suicide Squad on X/Twitter, a fan asked Ayer point-blank if he’s still fighting to release an extended version of the villain-centric ensemble film. “Nope. Done and done,” Ayer replied. “Very sad. You’ll be done after a good cry. I feel healthier. It’s a wound that needs to heal.”

Fan demands for Ayer’s Director’s Cut of Suicide Squad began after Warner Bros. unleashed the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Confirmation of the 4-hour epic’s official release lit a fire under dedicated fans, prompting Ayer to campaign for Suicide Squad to receive the same treatment. Despite waves of loyal fans tweeting support, mounting petitions, and organizing alternate ways of amplifying Ayer’s determination, the support from WB isn’t there.

According to Ayer, his Director’s Cut of Suicide Squad would have included more backstory for some characters, a romance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith), extended scenes featuring Jared Leto’s Joker, a glimpse into Joker and Harley’s abusive relationship, Diablo surviving his on-screen demise, and more.

Ayer even wrote an open letter about the film’s unfair treatment, saying he put his life into Suicide Squad. “I made something amazing,” Ayer wrote in the letter. “My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

While it’s an absolute shame that Ayer’s intended vision for Suicide Squad is eternally relegated to the cutting room floor, moving on from fruitless endeavors is important. If Ayer feels the fight is over, starting the healing process is paramount to his mental well-being. Letting go of the past allows Ayer to focus on upcoming projects and brainstorm new endeavors. I’m sure fans wish this story had a better ending. I suggest supporting Ayer in the times to come and permitting him the space to recover from this creative loss.

