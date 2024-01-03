Margot Robbie thinks other actresses playing Harley Quinn will only help secure the character’s legacy

In the eyes of many, Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad) is the defacto actress to play Harley Quinn on the silver screen. However, titans of talent, the likes of Arleen Sorkin, Tara Strong, Kaley Cuoco, Mia Sara, Melissa Rauch, Kang-Ji-young, Gillian Jacobs, and more, have all helped make Dr. Harleen Quinzel a beloved and lasting part of pop culture. While some would prefer Robbie to continue playing Harleen Quinn until the end of time, the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey actress says she loves the idea of different actresses portraying the former Arkham Asylum psychologist-turned-criminal mastermind.

Speaking with Variety about the character’s future, including Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Harleen for Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, Robbie says it’s a dream come true to see the character move beyond her contribution.

“I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters,” Robbie told Variety. “That was always the dream for her.”

Robbie says part of Harley’s appeal is how she transforms with each interpretation. No two Harleys are the same, giving the character versatility and a sense of surprise not typically offered by comic book villains.

“Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions,” Robbie says. “You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, “What are they going to do with her?” The options are endless.”

During the Christmas break, Todd Phillips shared new looks at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie à Deux on Instagram. The image featuring the two characters together shows Gaga in a conservative blue dress with a floral print and a sloping white collar. I suspect the shot takes play before Dr. Harleen Quinzel’s transformation into Harley Quinn. Once the change happens, Gaga paints the town blood red alongside Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck for an unconventional sequel to Phillips’ 2019 thriller.

Thanks to DC’s Elseworlds initiative, Robbie and Gaga’s Harleys can co-exist in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU continuity. Pulling double duty presents fans with two separate versions of the character, each with their own motivations. As a fan of the character since her introduction, I’m 100% in agreement with Ms. Robbie.

Are you excited about Harley existing in multiple forms throughout the DCU? Will Gaga’s interpretation of Harley be darker and more deadly than Robbie’s? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.