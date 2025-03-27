Sutter Cane novel In the Mouth of Madness reaches store shelves this Halloween

Do you read Sutter Cane? You’ll have the chance to very soon, as Echo On Publications, a horror imprint of Arcane Publishing, has announced that Sutter Cane’s long-awaited horror novel, In the Mouth of Madness , will be available (in all major bookstores and online retailers) in hardcover, paperback, and ebook on Halloween 2025.

A press release provides the following information: This long-lost novel is Cane’s most anticipated work. Fans of his earlier books (The Hobbs End Horror, The Thing in the Basement, The Breathing Tunnel, and The Whisperer of the Dark) will recognize his trademark blend of psychological terror and cosmic dread. Sutter Cane has long been a name surrounded by mystery. His books have been called “dangerously immersive” and “deeply infectious.” Sales numbers are difficult to verify due to missing or damaged records. Still, many believe Cane has outsold every living author. Now, after years of rumors and speculation, In the Mouth of Madness is finally here.

In his most meta work to date, the novel follows John Trent, an insurance investigator hired to locate Cane himself after the author’s sudden disappearance. What begins as a missing person case quickly turns into something far more terrifying. Trent discovers that Cane’s stories may not just reflect reality, they may shape it.

Sutter Cane has not made any public appearances in years, and as Echo On Publications respects his privacy, he is not expected to participate in media interviews or events. As always, his work speaks for itself.

Christian Francis, Editor-in-Chief at Echo On Publications, gave this statement: “ In the Mouth of Madness is not just a book. It’s an experience… a mix of sanity and delusion. It’s Cane at his most unhinged: darker, hungrier, and far more dangerous than anything he’s written before. And while we’re proud to publish it, we must warn people to read with caution, and report any altered perception to a medical professional. “

As you may have realized by now, In the Mouth of Madness is actually a novelization of the 1995 horror movie of the same title, which was directed by John Carpenter from a screenplay by Michael De Luca. The film has the following synopsis: When horror novelist Sutter Cane goes missing, insurance investigator John Trent scrutinizes the claim made by his publisher, Jackson Harglow, and endeavors to retrieve a yet-to-be-released manuscript and ascertain the writer’s whereabouts. Accompanied by the novelist’s editor, Linda Styles, and disturbed by nightmares from reading Cane’s other novels, Trent makes an eerie nighttime trek to a supernatural town in New Hampshire. Sam Neill, Julie Carmen, Charlton Heston, Jürgen Prochnow, David Warner, John Glover, Bernie Casey, Peter Jason, Frances Bay, and Wilhelm von Homburg star.

Will you be reading Sutter Cane’s In the Mouth of Madness this Halloween? Let us know by leaving a comment below.