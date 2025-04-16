Sweetest Day: slasher movie cast includes Catherine Corcoran, Russell Todd, & Kelli Maroney

In areas scattered throughout the United States, the third Saturday of every October is considered to be Sweetest Day, a holiday of sorts where you’re meant to “share romantic deeds or expressions, and acts of charity and kindness.” Plus sweets. Now, Deadline reports that Sweetest Day has been given the holiday slasher treatment by director Doug Hawley, who assembled a cast that includes Dorée Seay (Pens and Pencils), Alex MacNicoll (Brilliant Minds), Chris Labadie (If It Bleeds), Nate Boyer (The Terminal List), Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute), Morgana Shaw (Hit Man), Andy Davoli (Stiletto), Russell Todd (Friday the 13th Part 2), Kelli Maroney (Chopping Mall), and Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier) to bring the story to life.

Hawley makes his feature debut with Sweetest Day , which sees Seay taking on the role of ‘survivor girl’ Mindy as she prepares for the battle of her life against the undead confederate soldier that nearly killed her once before. Hawley wrote the screenplay with Boyer, who produced the film alongside Labadie, Chris Gierowski, Clive Hawkins, and Matthew Hersh. Seay is an executive producer on the project, as is J.W. Crane. Logan Fulton is the director of photography.

Production has already wrapped. Filming took place in Hawley’s hometown of Warren, Ohio, as well as in Los Angeles, California. As one of Hawley’s fellow Ohioans, I can confirm that Sweetest Day is a thing in our home state and is a holiday that significant others might expect you to celebrate.

Hawley provided the following statement: “ We want to evoke the vibes of holiday-themed slashers of the late 70s/early 80s like The Town At Dreaded Sundown, Halloween, My Bloody Valentine, Black Christmas and so forth, while simultaneously bringing something new to the genre. ” I love all of the movies mentioned in that statement, so that is music to my ears. I just wish Hawley had directly named Friday the 13th as well, instead of making it part of the “and so forth.”

Sweetest Day has a cool cast, so I look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out. Does this holiday slasher sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below. While you’re scrolling down, take a look at this image from the film: