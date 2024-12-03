Sweetpea: Starz has ordered season 2 of the Ella Purnell killer series

For two seasons, Fallout star Ella Purnell had the lead in a drama series called Sweetbitter for Starz. A couple of months ago, she returned to Starz in another show with “Sweet” in the title, this one called Sweetpea , which premiered as a Starz original in the United States and Canada in October. At the time, the show was being referred to as a six episode limited series, but now, Deadline has broken the news that Sky Studios and Starz has ordered season 2 of Sweetpea.

The short description of Sweetpea goes like this: “ The girl everyone overlooks might just be able to get away with murder. ” Here’s some more information: Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge, and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? The series is based on a novel by C.J. Skuse.

Purnell, who also played a prominent character on Yellowjackets, takes on the role of Rhiannon Lewis and is joined in the cast by Nicôle Lecky (Sense8), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk), Leah Harvey (Foundation), Tim Samuels (Empire of Light), Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders), Lucy Heath (Trying), Alexander Bellinfantie (My Bloody Galentine), Elliot Cable (The Shamrock Spitfire), Jessica Brindle (EastEnders), Luke McGibney (Mystery Island), and Jessye Romeo (Pennyworth).

Sweetpea comes our way from See-Saw Films and Fanboy, in association with Sky Studios. The series was written by executive producer Kirstie Swain, along with fellow writers Krissie Ducker, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim. Ella Jones is director and executive producer.

Purnell provided the following statement about Sweetpea‘s season 2 renewal: “ Being part of Rhiannon’s coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special. I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned. ” Patrick Walters of See-Saw Films and Fanboy added: “ Making Sweetpea has been the most exhilarating of rollercoaster rides, and we’re so excited to be partnering again with Sky Studios, and to have Starz back as the show’s US home for Series 2. Rhiannon already feels like an iconic character and See-Saw and Fanboy can’t wait get back into the world of the show with the powerhouse that is Ella Purnell. “

Have you watched Sweetpea, and will you be tuning in for season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.