Swimfan (2002) – What Happened to This Horror Thriller?

That's the most pressing question the tepid teen thriller Swimfan warrants 23 years after its successful release. Baldly billed as a teen Fatal Attraction knockoff, Swimfan is a derivative, dimwitted female stalker flick that, despite being drowned by critics, became a commercial success in the fall of 2002. The story follows Ben Cronin (played by Jesse Bradford), a hotshot high school swimming star who is targeted and tormented by Madison Bell (played by Erika Christensen), a deeply deranged young woman whose jilted jealousy sparks a stalking and sabotage campaign that, frankly, sinks to the bottom of the subgenre faster than the ill-fated OceanGate submersible. Yet, despite the predictable nature of the story and the glaring lack of titillating terror, crushing carnage, and campy carnality, sophomore director John Polson handles the pacing, cinematography, and casting quite admirably. With all the high and low water marks considered, it's time to dive to the bottom of the pool and find out what happened to Swimfan over two decades later!

Development on Swimfan began with the screenplay by first-time feature film scribes Phillip Schneider and Charles F. Bohl. Before Swimfan, the only credits amassed by either writer included the 1987 TV movie He’s My Girl and the 1998 TV movie Noah. So, right off the diving board, Swimfan’s slight 85-minute story was conjured by two inexperienced tyros working in the horror/thriller realm for the first time. Once the script was completed, Michael Douglas’ production company, Furthur Films, became involved when two of its staffers, Marcy Drogin and Allison Seagan, read it and saw the potential. Of course, Douglas famously starred in Fatal Attraction in 1987, a landmark psychosexual thriller that still holds up and is far superior to Swimfan across the board. Once Drogin and Seagan brought the script to GreeneStreet Films, the production company decided to finance the film.

Seeing eye to eye on the movie’s commercial appeal, Furthur Films and GreeneStreet set out to make a teen-driven thriller with an independent vibe and modest cost while boasting glossy, mainstream production values. As such, efforts were made to find a suitable director who could deftly handle the material and make it look like a big studio movie with limited resources. After a lengthy search, budding Australian filmmaker John Polson was tapped to direct Swimfan on the strength of his only previous feature, the 1999 dark slapstick comedy Siam Sunset. With such unproven talent hired to write and direct Swimfan, it’s no surprise the movie ultimately sank. However, the production companies were impressed with Polson’s ability to pace a film made on a shoestring budget properly. Long before becoming a director, Polson was an accomplished actor who famously played Billy Baird in Mission: Impossible II, among other roles.

Once the project was greenlighted, the casting process got underway. Erika Christensen, who played Michael Douglas’ daughter in Traffic in 2000, was chosen to play Madison Bell. To prepare for her role as the wildly unhinged teenage cellist, Christensen spent three months training to play the instrument before filming. As for Madison’s high school crush, Jesse Bradford was cast to play Ben Cronin fresh off his teenage turn in the hit cheerleading comedy Bring It On. According to Polson, the role of Madison’s cousin, Christopher Dante, was originally written as a chubby nerd. However, his personality was altered and tailored to James DeBello’s oddball energy after he blew the casting director away in auditions. As for the role of Josh, Clayne Crawford won the part after Polson auditioned roughly 50 actors. Crawford completely stole the cast’s table read, which occurred only a week before filming started.

With the blueprint completed and the cast set in place, Swimfan commenced principal photography in the summer of 2001. Although the original script was set in sun-drenched Santa Barbara, California, GreeneStreet Films always envisioned Swimfan as an East Coast chiller. Before filming in the summer of 2001, the production team considered shooting in the fall and winter of 2000 to reflect the seasonal frigidity, but scheduling couldn’t accommodate it.

Strapped with an estimated budget of $10 million, Swimfan was shot in the New York tri-state area, including locations in suburban New Jersey, Westchester, Brooklyn, Piermont, Long Island, Harlem, and mostly Manhattan. The high school featured in the film was shot at Bayonne High School in Bayonne, New Jersey, while additional filming took place in Bergen, Hackensack, and Montclair. The entire movie was shot in 36 days, reinforcing its independent nature. With time being the biggest hurdle, most shots were achieved in two or three takes.

Although Swimfan was filmed amid urgent talks of a SAG and WGA strike, principal photography went relatively smoothly without many hiccups or mishaps. The most pressing problem for Polson was filming on such a tight schedule, citing one night when he had to combine two days of shooting into one upon learning, at the last minute, that the production was about to lose the house used for Madison’s residence.

For such a small production, there was initial concern that the impending union strikes would limit their ability to find a competent crew, especially for the difficult underwater sequences. Yet, led by British cinematographer Giles Nutten, fresh off the odious Battlefield Earth and the sublime aquatic thriller The Deep End, GreeneStreet was confident they had found the right person to create the movie’s stark visual aesthetic. To achieve the desired visual tableau and blue color scheme permeating the film, Giles employed a brand-new type of Kodak film stock that increased contrast. Giles also constantly pushed the film exposure by one to two stops and used a “bleach bypass” technique in the final act to reduce saturation and accentuate the bluish tinge that, aside from the hospital and Madison’s house, bathes every setpiece.

One of the most unsettling shots in the movie comes when Madison is shown playing the cello, seemingly alone. Giles placed Christensen on a rotation dolly, having her spin one way while the camera spins in the opposite direction. The dizzying effect disorients the viewer, in part by having the camera pirouette and reveal that Madison is giving a tea party recital to a room full of elderly women. More impressive, the portentous shot was achieved on the second day of filming. By contrast, the opening shot of the film was done on the final day of photography.

Speaking of the openings, as the music plays over the credits, a police officer is spotted onscreen. The officer is not only played by the film’s producer, Joseph Caracciolo Jr., but Joseph broke his foot two days into filming, and he does his best to hide the cast in the driver’s seat.

Despite being saddled with exposition, one of the most integral scenes comes when Ben and Madison share a lengthy conversation in the diner. The exchange, which was meant to establish the characters and their intimate rapport, took roughly 18 takes to film, the longest any scene had taken to photograph.

Arguably, the most important scene in the film comes during Madison’s seduction of Ben in the swimming pool. The scene was filmed during the dog days of summer, without air conditioning, which was so hot that Polson often directed scenes in a bathing suit. Polson also discovered that the coolest place in the poolhouse was the floor and usually resorted to directing the scene while lying on his back. While filming the pool sequence, a safety expert was designated to monitor the electrical current coursing through the swimming pool at all times to prevent a serious health hazard.

As for the party at Madison’s house, one shot required digital alteration when DP Giles Nutten accidentally appeared clear as day in a window reflection. Even though Polson had other takes to choose from, he felt the performances were so strong in this particular take that CGI was utilized to erase Niles’ reflection from the shot. Later in the movie, a shot filmed on a rainy day had to be edited to remove all signs of wetness so it would match the shots before and after. The production hired a visual effects expert to erase the rain onscreen, which was not an easy or inexpensive task in 2002.

Not long after the party, there’s a shot of Ben walking through his kitchen that was flipped in the edit. Polson admits he made a mistake in the staging and geographical flow of the sequence and had the shot reversed so it would accommodate a seamless transition to the next shot.

Of course, one of the most notable aspects of Swimfan is the stylish editorial jump cuts used to reinforce Madison’s fractious psychological state. Polson gives sole credit to Sarah Flack, Steven Soderbergh’s longtime editor, fresh off The Limey and Full Frontal, and who would go on to edit Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation. It was Polson who inadvertently found the artful jump cuts and disorienting edits during the scene in which Madison seduces Josh and accidentally calls him by Ben’s name. Once Polson witnessed how the cool visual effect underscored Madison’s slipping sanity, he and Flack reverse-engineered the editing process by going back and applying the same technique to earlier scenes. For Polson, it’s Flack’s editorial work that sets Swimfan apart from most mainstream studio movies and gives it that artsy independent vibe they sought from the beginning.

It’s also worth noting that minor reshoots took place a few months following Swimfan’s principal photography. One scene that was filmed during reshoots involves Christopher Dante warning Ben of Madison’s previous romantic obsessions, which leads to the hospital scene with Madison’s prior victim, Jake Donnelly (played by Monroe Mann). Originally, Ben went to the hospital alone after finding an address, but the scene did not work as dramatically as intended. Before Dante was made the bearer of bad news, Randy (played by Jason Ritter) was responsible for admonishing Ben about Madison’s escalating psychosis.

Other minor inserts and pickup shots were captured during the reshoots, such as Ben grabbing a letterman jacket from a locker. One of the most confusing shots for test audiences came when Madison suddenly escaped the police cruiser without much explanation. To account for this, Polson added a single close-up insert shot of Madison ripping away her handcuffs after she spots the sheriff’s handgun. Once the edit was made, hardly any preview audience members mentioned her ability to exit the car afterwards. For Polson, it was a make-or-break moment that, with the benefit of reshoots, was fortunate to clear up a confounding plot point that threatened to undermine the story’s credibility.

However, the most significant reshoot involved the swimming pool finale, in which Ben finds his girlfriend Amy (played by Shiri Appleby) held captive in a wheelchair before Madison pushes her into the pool. The originally shot scene entailed Ben arriving and finding Amy already at the bottom of the pool, still alive. Yet, when test audiences rejected that scene as thoroughly unbelievable, Polson and the cast returned to the pool with Fox’s blessing to film what is depicted in the final cut. For her part, Christensen wrote her own dialogue during the reshot sequence. Meanwhile, Appleby’s stunt double had trouble filming the underwater scenes. To her credit, Appleby volunteered to perform the aquatic shots herself and spent roughly seven days perfecting the finale. According to Bradford, the cast had underwater breathing apparati that allowed them to sit at the bottom of the pool, listen to directions through a waterproof speaker, and perform scenes without having to dive in first.

Once principal photography wrapped and the editing process was completed, 20th Century Fox released Swimfan theatrically on September 6, 2002. Despite taking a critical beating, the film opened #1 at the U.S. box office, earning $12.4 million and toppling the indie hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The movie went on to become a worldwide commercial hit, grossing $34.4 million against its reported $10 million budget.

As for Swimfan’s lukewarm reception, the film sank with a 15% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a 29 Metascore. While the 32% Popcorn Meter and 5.1 IMDb ratings are slightly more favorable among non-critics, most agree that, despite the slick pacing and editorial techniques, the film fails to hit the target as a spine-tingling teenage Fatal Attraction it was intended to be.

Fittingly tantamount to cinematic blue-balls, Swimfan is all tantalizing build-up and frustrating anticlimactic letdown. Nowhere near as sleazy, steamy, sexy, or trashy enough for its intended aim, Swimfan ultimately drowns in a shallow pool of cliches and trampled genre conventions. Yet, underwhelming as the movie remains to this day, it does earn credit for its quick tempo, sleek production design, deft cinematography, and unique editing methods.

Although the financial success of Swimfan never warranted a sequel, 10 brief deleted scenes cut roughly 12 minutes of footage from the final edit. These scenes were added to the U.S. DVD bonus materials in 2003. While some baseless speculation about Swimfan 2 popped up online in 2025, none of them appear to be credible, and the chances of a sequel are slim to none at this time.

And that’s pretty much the nuts and bolts of Swimfan’s production history. The fairly smooth film shoot was about as rote, routine, and undramatic as the movie itself. However, over time, the film has gained somewhat of a nostalgic following among the so-bad-it’s-good movie crowd. Nearly 25 years later, that’s what happened to Swimfan!

