Arrow Video is bringing Swordfish and Dark City to 4K in June

Arrow Video has announced they’re bringing both the 2001 action thriller Swordfish and the 1998 sci-fi noir film Dark City to 4K in June – and they’re accepting pre-orders for both of the releases! The limited edition 4K release of Swordfish, which has a release date of June 9th, can be pre-ordered at THIS LINK. The limited edition 4K release of Dark City, which will be released on June 24th, can be pre-ordered HERE. If you don’t want a 4K UHD disc, there’s a Blu-ray release of Dark City, also coming on June 24th, that can be pre-ordered HERE.

Directed by Dominic Sena from a script written by Skip Woods, Swordfish has the following synopsis: Former master hacker Stanley Jobson is on parole after getting caught infiltrating an FBI program. Even so much as glancing at a computer could send him straight back to prison, but Stanley’s new offline life is interrupted when he’s approached by the mysterious Gabriel Shear, who offers him $10 million for one last hacking job. Unable to resist the lure of the computer screen, Stanley accepts and finds himself caught in the middle of a complex web of intrigue involving several covert agencies and a nine billion-dollar government slush fund. The film stars Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, and Vinnie Jones.

The 4K release has the following contents: – 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio options – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Audio commentary by director Dominic Sena – Soundtrack Hacker, a brand new interview with composer Paul Oakenfold – How to Design a Tech Heist, a brand new interview with production designer Jeff Mann – HBO First Look: Swordfish, a promotional behind-the-scenes featurette – Effects in Focus: The Flying Bus, a promotional featurette detailing how the film’s iconic climactic scene was created – Planet Rock Club Reel, a music video by the film’s co-composer Paul Oakenfold – Swordfish: In Conversation, a promotional featurette with interviews from cast and crew members including actors Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle and Sam Shepard, director Dominic Sena, and producer Joel Silver – Two alternate endings – Theatrical trailer – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket – Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Priscilla Page and an article from American Cinematographer about the film’s opening sequence

Directed by Alex Proyas, who also wrote the script with Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer, Dark City is set in a shadowy world where the sun never rises and nothing is quite what it seems. John Murdoch wakes in a hotel bathtub with no memory of who he is or how he got there, but there’s a body on the floor with bloody spirals carved into the flesh and a voice on the phone that tells him to flee. Soon Murdoch is on the run, wanted by the police, a woman who claims to be his wife and a group of mysterious pale men who seem to control everyone and everything in the city… except him. Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, Richard O’Brien, Ian Richardson, and William Hurt star.

The two-disc 4K release has the following contents: – Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negatives approved by director of photography Dariusz Wolski – 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film – Original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0 and new Dolby Atmos audio options for both cuts of the film – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – 60-page perfect bound collectors book featuring new writing by author Richard Kadrey, and film critics Sabina Stent, Virat Nehru and Martyn Pedler – Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller – Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller – Three postcard-sized reproduction art cards – Postcard from Shell Beach – Dr Schreber business card – DISC 1: DIRECTOR’S CUT – Brand new audio commentary by director Alex Proyas – Brand new audio commentary with Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the Film Versus Film podcast – Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas – Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert – Archive audio commentary by writers Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer – Archive introduction by Alex Proyas – Return to Dark City, a new hour-long documentary featuring interviews with director Alex Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound, director of photography Dariusz Wolski, actor Rufus Sewell, hair & makeup artist Leslie Vanderwalt and VFX creative director Peter Doyle – Rats in a Maze, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West – I’m as Much in the Dark as You Are, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson on film noir and identity in Dark City – Design & Storyboards – DISC 2: THEATRICAL CUT – Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas, writers Lem Dobbs & David S. Goyer, director of photography Dariusz Wolski and production designer Patrick Tatopoulos – Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert – Memories of Shell Beach, a 2008 featurette in which cast and crew look back at the making of the film from concept to reception – Architecture of Dreams, a 2008 featurette presenting five perspectives on the themes and meanings of the film – Theatrical trailer – Image gallery . All of the special features are also on the Blu-ray release.

Will you be buying Swordfish and/or Dark City on 4K from Arrow Video? Let us know by leaving a comment below.