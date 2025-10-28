Sydney Sweeney and Halsey neo-western Americana is now on Blu-ray – and we have an Exclusive clip!

Lionsgate brought the crime drama neo-western Americana to theatres back in August, and JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy gave the film an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Now, it’s time for the physical media release. Americana is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital from Lionsgate – and to mark the occasion, we’re sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from a featurette that goes behind the scenes to tell us how singer/songwriter Halsey got involved with the project. You can check it out in the embed above.
The cast of Americana includes Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Paul Walter Hauser (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), and the aforementioned Halsey (MaXXXine). The official synopsis reads, A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).
The film was written and directed by Tony Tost, who also worked on the neo-westerns Longmire and Damnation, as well as the supernatural horror series The Terror and the crime series Poker Face. In his review, Alex Maidy said, “Tost gives the entire cast believable dialogue and narratives, accentuated by the intricate connections between the various storylines that converge in bloody ways.“
Will you be picking up a copy of Americana on Blu-ray? Check out our Exclusive clip that focuses on Halsey and the character she plays, then let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you caught the movie during its theatrical run, let us know what you thought of it!
Here’s a look at the Blu-ray cover art: