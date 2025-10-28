Sydney Sweeney and Halsey neo-western Americana is now on Blu-ray – and we have an Exclusive clip!

Lionsgate brought the crime drama neo-western Americana to theatres back in August, and JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy gave the film an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Now, it’s time for the physical media release. Americana is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital from Lionsgate – and to mark the occasion, we’re sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from a featurette that goes behind the scenes to tell us how singer/songwriter Halsey got involved with the project. You can check it out in the embed above.

The cast of Americana includes Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Paul Walter Hauser (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), and the aforementioned Halsey (MaXXXine). The official synopsis reads, A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).

The film was written and directed by Tony Tost, who also worked on the neo-westerns Longmire and Damnation, as well as the supernatural horror series The Terror and the crime series Poker Face. In his review, Alex Maidy said, “ Tost gives the entire cast believable dialogue and narratives, accentuated by the intricate connections between the various storylines that converge in bloody ways. “

Will you be picking up a copy of Americana on Blu-ray? Check out our Exclusive clip that focuses on Halsey and the character she plays, then let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you caught the movie during its theatrical run, let us know what you thought of it!

Here’s a look at the Blu-ray cover art: