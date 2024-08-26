The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game’s Rush Week game mode sets Johnny loose in a sorority house

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game from Gun Interactive was just released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One last August, and the developers have been keeping a steady flow of updates coming ever since. Next month, a Content Pass will go on sale for the price of $19.99 that will include a new Family Member, a new Victim, a new Execution Pack, four new cosmetics, and early access to the new Game Mode Rush Week, which “will be an exciting and completely brand new way to play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This mode will be free to all players at a later date.” Now a teaser trailer for the Rush Week game mode has been unveiled, and it appears that this 1v6 multiplayer mode will be setting the killer Johnny loose in a sorority house! You can check out the teaser in the embed above.

The usual matches of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game pit 4 victim characters against 3 killer characters. The story of the game has the following set-up: When Maria Flores went missing, and local law enforcement seemed to stall out in their search, her younger sister Ana teamed up with some of Maria’s friends from college to pick up the trail. The game takes place before the events of director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE).

Kane Hodder (who also worked on Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III) did the motion-capture performance for Leatherface in the game, as well as the Grandpa character. Other motion-capture performers include Sean Whalen (The People Under the Stairs) as The Hitch-hiker; Troy Burgess (Swedish Dicks) as The Cook; Kristina Klebe (Don’t Kill It) as new killer character Sissy; and Dove Meir (Dig) as new killer character Johnny. Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween) did the mo-cap for all of the female victim characters while Hunter C. Smith (Lucky) did the mo-cap for all of the male victim characters. Although Whalen did the mo-cap for the Hitch-hiker, Edwin Neal, who played the character in the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, provided his voice for the game. Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) provided the voice of Johnny, and Michael Johnston of Teen Wolf did the same for Danny. BAFTA winner Cissy Jones did the mo-cap and vocal performance for Nancy. Robert Mukes (House of 1000 Corpses) brought Hands to life. Barbara Crampton provided the voice and likeness of a character named Virginia. You can find out more about the killer characters at THIS LINK and the victim characters HERE. To learn more about the voice cast, head over HERE.

The game’s developers have also revealed that DLCs that will be released in the September 2024 to February 2025 range will include “ a new Leatherface Skin, a Victim Hair Pack, a new map, weather variants for already released maps, more cosmetics and execution packs. ” These will not be included in next month’s Content Pass.

