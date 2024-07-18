The 4:30 Movie: Kevin Smith shares a look at movie within the movie, reveals when trailer will debut

The 4:30 Movie is the sixteenth feature film from director Kevin Smith, and a while back the movie not only received an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board, but it also secured a distribution deal with Saban Films that will see it reaching theatres sometime this fall (we had previously heard that it would be out this summer, but it apparently shifted back a little bit). Today, Smith took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at a movie within the movie, and also revealed that he will be showing the trailer for The 4:30 Movie during his panel at the San Diego Comic-Con later this month!

Smith wrote, “ ASTRO BLASTER AND THE BEAVER-MEN is the fake flick all the kids in 1986 wanna see in my new film THE 4:30 MOVIE – coming this fall!. Logic plays the Flash Gordon-ish hero from Earth and Diedrich Bader plays Damocles of the Beaver-Men (akin to Flash Gordon’s Hawk-Men) ! And your first chance to see them on the big screen will be at my Hall H panel on Saturday night at Comic-Con next week, when we premiere the trailer! Anyone in attendance will get a first look at my new movie about sneaking around a New Jersey multiplex in the not-so-weighty 80s! Are you already going to the Marvel Studios presentation in Hall H on Saturday? Then simply stick around to see Silent Bob speak and show you a sneak preview of the new flick! Here’s the official panel description:

Kevin Smith wants to use his mouth on you at Comic-Con!

As Clerks celebrates its 30th anniversary, the writer/director and pop culture loudmouth returns to Hall H with an exclusive sneak-peek at his newest flick, The 4:30 Movie! Once he’s done hawking his wares, get ready to have your Q’s elaborately A’d by a guy who loves the sound of his own voice! Attendees can also expect to get some inside dirt on the next Jay & Silent Bob movie, That 90s Show, Smodcastle Cinemas, Secret Stash Press, and Chronic-Con – the inaugural IRL convention this fall devoted to all things Askew!

That’s not all I’m doing in Diego during Comic-Con. I’m also honored to be moderating The Simpsons panel Saturday morning and doing a signing of my book at the Insight Editions booth! ComiCome see me if you’re in San Diego next weekend for SDCC! “

Here’s hoping the trailer will drop online immediately after it’s shown at Comic-Con.

Set in the summer of 1986, The 4:30 Movie is a coming-of-age comedy that follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex. But when one of the guys also invites the girl of his dreams to see the latest comedy, each of the teens will learn something serious about life and love before the credits roll.

Austin Zajur (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), and Reed Northrup (High Maintenance) play the sixteen year old friends, with Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as the dream girl. Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Sam Richardson (Veep), Genesis Rodriguez (Tusk), Justin Long (Barbarian), Jason Lee (Almost Famous), Rachel Dratch (I Love My Dad), Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Method Man (Power Book II: Ghost) are also in the cast.

The 4:30 Movie was filmed at Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, a theatre Smith now co-owns and used to hang out in every weekend when he was a teenager. Liz Destro, Josh Bachove, and Jordan Monsanto produced, with Bill Bromiley, Shanan Becker, and Jonathan Saba executive producing.

Are you looking forward to seeing The 4:30 Movie, and the Astro Blaster and the Beaver-Men clip(s) within? Let us know by leaving a comment below.