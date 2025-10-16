Movie Trailers

The Age of Disclosure trailer: Documentary reveals government cover-up of the existence of aliens

By
Posted 4 hours ago
The Age of Disclosure trailerThe Age of Disclosure trailer

Do aliens exist, and if so, has the government been keeping their existence a secret for decades? Where’s Mulder and Scully when you need them? A new trailer has been released for The Age of Disclosure, featuring testimony from members of the U.S. government regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) that have visited our planet and why it has been kept under wraps.

The film is set to be released theatrically on November 21 in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, but it will also stream the same day on Prime Video. Ryan Pirozzi, head of Prime Video Marketplace, said, “We are thrilled to broaden our selection of premium entertainment by offering The Age of Disclosure to our global Prime Video customers.

The Age of Disclosureshockingly reveals an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin. Featuring testimony from 34 members of the U.S. Government, military, and intelligence communities, the film exposes the profound stakes for the future of humanity. The timely documentary arrives amid historic bipartisan Congressional hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and the proposed UAP Disclosure Act, led by Senators Schumer, Rounds, and Gillibrand, calling for transparency about what the government knows about UAP and non-human intelligent life.

Related
Being Eddie: Netflix’s Eddie Murphy documentary film gets a release date and first-look images

Director Dan Farah, who produced Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, said he’s spent the last three years making the film in secrecy. “Everyone interviewed in the film has direct knowledge of the UAP issue as a result of their work for the U.S. Government, and is breaking their silence in the film with what they can lawfully disclose,” states a release. “The Age of Disclosure is unprecedented in terms of its access, credibility, and the information it reveals.

The release continues, “The film represents a paradigm shift, reframing the UAP issue from fringe speculation to a credible issue globally with consequences that can no longer be ignored.

Will The Age of Disclosure contain any actual evidence or just more speculation? The trailer certainly seems to set the stage for some potentially Earth-shattering revelations, but I suppose we’ll have to wait and see. Whether you believe in any of this or not, it’s hard not to be fascinated by UAPs and potential alien visitation. Farah previously told People that they “interviewed dozens of very high-level, credible officials who said these unknown threats [posed by UAPs] could basically destroy our way of life forever. Things could get really bad, really fast. Learning that left me rattled.

Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,277 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Documentary News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Predator

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 2 months ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!