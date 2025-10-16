The Age of Disclosure trailer: Documentary reveals government cover-up of the existence of aliens

Do aliens exist, and if so, has the government been keeping their existence a secret for decades? Where’s Mulder and Scully when you need them? A new trailer has been released for The Age of Disclosure, featuring testimony from members of the U.S. government regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) that have visited our planet and why it has been kept under wraps.

The film is set to be released theatrically on November 21 in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, but it will also stream the same day on Prime Video. Ryan Pirozzi, head of Prime Video Marketplace, said, “ We are thrilled to broaden our selection of premium entertainment by offering The Age of Disclosure to our global Prime Video customers. “

The Age of Disclosure “ shockingly reveals an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin. Featuring testimony from 34 members of the U.S. Government, military, and intelligence communities, the film exposes the profound stakes for the future of humanity. The timely documentary arrives amid historic bipartisan Congressional hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and the proposed UAP Disclosure Act, led by Senators Schumer, Rounds, and Gillibrand, calling for transparency about what the government knows about UAP and non-human intelligent life. “

Director Dan Farah, who produced Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, said he’s spent the last three years making the film in secrecy. “ Everyone interviewed in the film has direct knowledge of the UAP issue as a result of their work for the U.S. Government, and is breaking their silence in the film with what they can lawfully disclose, ” states a release. “ The Age of Disclosure is unprecedented in terms of its access, credibility, and the information it reveals. “

The release continues, “ The film represents a paradigm shift, reframing the UAP issue from fringe speculation to a credible issue globally with consequences that can no longer be ignored. “