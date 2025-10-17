The Art & Making of Frankenstein book goes behind the scenes of the Guillermo del Toro film

Director Guillermo del Toro has finally had the chance to make one of his dream projects, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale Frankenstein that is set up at the Netflix streaming service. The movie reaches select theatres today, October 17th, with its Netflix premiere to follow on November 7th… and if you want to know all about the making of the film, Insight Editions has you covered, as they will be publishing the book The Art & Making of Frankenstein: Written & Directed by Guillermo del Toro on October 28th!

Featuring a foreword by Guillermo del Toro and an introduction by Oscar Isaac, The Art & Making of Frankenstein was written by Sheila O’Malley. Explore the enchanting artistry and visionary storytelling behind Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, where stunning visuals and insightful commentary reveal the creative process and craftsmanship that bring Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece to life like never before. This in-depth volume offers an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the creative genius of del Toro and his collaborators—including his all-star cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and more—and showcases the expert artisans behind the film with breathtaking concept art, an array of period-specific props, lush locations, beautiful costumes, and deep insights into the filmmaking process. Discover the visionary interpretations of classic characters, the meticulous craftsmanship that brings them to life, and the rich thematic layers that define this reimagining of Mary Shelley’s timeless tale.

Insight Editions are giving fans a few different editions of the book to choose from: the trade edition, the artifact edition (“Limited to 750 numbered copies, each Artifact Edition is signed by Guillermo del Toro and packaged in a bespoke clamshell box, embossed and featuring a sculpted Medusa-head emblem created by the film’s prop designer. The book, bound in Svepa leatherette, is accompanied by an exclusive prop-replica portfolio reproducing 21 sketches featured in the film, and a custom art print, produced solely for Insight Editions by the film’s concept artist, Mike Hill. Also included are a facsimile reproduction of Victor Frankenstein’s notebook, and a one-fifth-scale-replica statue of the Dark Angel, specially created for this edition under the personal direction of del Toro himself”), and the portfolio edition or collector’s edition, which “includes an exclusive edition of the book, bound in embossed Svepa leatherette and featuring an exclusive die-cut tip-on cover image, with the spine adorned by a sculpted Medusa-head medallion created by film’s prop designer. Packaged in a matching slipcase, and accompanied by an exclusive quarterbound prop-replica portfolio, featuring nine sketch reproductions and a custom art print produced exclusively for Insight Editions by the film’s concept artist Mike Hill, this is a must-have for film enthusiasts and art lovers alike.” Images of the book can be seen at the bottom of this article.

On November 25, Insight Editions will also be publishing del Toro’s Frankenstein screenplay.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray already had the chance to watch del Toro’s Frankenstein, and you can read his 7/10 review at THIS LINK. The film shows us what happens when, driven by arrogance, his hunger to unlock the secret of eternal life, and his own growing madness, Victor Frankenstein creates life without ever considering what would happen to the wretched creature who, by design, is cursed to live forever. Here’s the official logline: Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) stars alongside Mia Goth (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), with Ralph Ineson (The Witch) showing up for a pivotal cameo. At one point, Andrew Garfield was in the cast, but he had to drop out and was replaced by Elordi… and the role Garfield passed over to Elordi was the Monster.

Del Toro has been talking about making a new version of Frankenstein for more than a decade. Years ago, he had the project set up at Universal, with Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) on board to play Frankenstein’s Monster. The movie got far enough into pre-production that Jones even saw a Monster bust inspired by Bernie Wrightson’s artwork in an illustrated adaptation of Shelley’s novel, which Wrightson spent seven years working on. But then the project fell apart. Now it’s finally happening at the Netflix streaming service, which previously teamed with del Toro on Pinocchio and the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

While del Toro has previously said that this is “an incredibly emotional movie” that he doesn’t consider to be a horror film, the Motion Picture Association ratings board has revealed that this Frankenstein does has some bloody violence in it. In fact, they’ve given the film an R rating for bloody violence and grisly images.

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and will you be adding The Art & Making of Frankenstein to your book collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.