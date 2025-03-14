The Assessment: Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Olsen sci-fi thriller gets a poster, reaches theatres next week

A poster has been unveiled for the sci-fi thriller The Assessment, starring Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Olsen, and Himesh Patel

By

The sci-fi thriller The Assessment, starring Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), and Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and is now heading for a March 21st theatrical release, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures. With that date just a week away, a poster for the film has been unveiled and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

The feature directorial debut of music video director Fleur Fortuné, who was working from a screenplay by John Donnelly and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas, The Assessment centers on Mia (Olsen) and Aaryan (Patel), a successful couple who hope to become parents in a near future where resources are extremely limited and the government keeps firm control over reproduction. In looking to do so, the pair are assigned an assessor named Virginia (Vikander), who moves into their home for seven days to evaluate whether they deserve to move forward in their parenting journey. What Mia and Aaryan are hoping is a routine test quickly unravels into a psychological nightmare, forcing them to question the very foundations of their society and what it truly means to be human.

Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Indira Varma (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger), Charlotte Ritchie (Wonka), and Leah Harvey (Foundation) are also in the cast.

Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, augenschein Filmproduktion, Shivani Rawat, Julie Goldstein, and Grant S. Johnson produced The Assessment. Allen Gilmer, Riki Rushing, William Shockley, Tom Brady, Connor Flanagan, Madeleine K. Rudin, William Bruce Johnson, Thomas K. Richards, Carlotta Lӧffelholz, Jonathan Saubach, and Rusta Mizani served as executive producers.

Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley provided the following statement: “Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel are all beyond fantastic in this scary, twisted, mind-blower of a movie. Fleur has fashioned an incredibly imaginative world that feels terrifyingly believable.

Fortuné was thrilled by the distribution deal, saying that Magnolia “have always made bold choices, giving a voice to some of my favorite filmmakers, who make us think and have a different perspective on the world.

Are you looking forward to The Assessment? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

