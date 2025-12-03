TV News

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy thriller series gets a January premiere date, shows off first images

Ryan Murphy is at it again. The prolific TV producer has brought us the likes of Glee, Nip/Tuck, Scream Queens, Ratched, Pose, The Watcher, American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, American Crime Story, American Sports Story, Grotesquerie, 9-1-1, Monster, and much more over the decades. Now, FX has announced that they will be airing the premiere of his international thriller The Beauty on Wednesday, January 21 – and that same day, the premiere episodes will be available to watch on Hulu on Disney+ in Canada. The series premiere includes the first three episodes, and a new episode of the 11-episode first season will air each following Wednesday, with two episodes in each of the final two weeks. Along with the premiere date announcement comes the unveiling of key art and episodic images, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

What is The Beauty?

Created by Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, who have worked together on Glee, 9-1-1, American Sports Story, and American Horror Stories, The Beauty will show us what happens when the world of high fashion turns dark as international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection? The show is based on the comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant.

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Producers and Images

The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. The Beauty is produced by 20th Television.

Does The Beauty sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at these images while you’re scrolling down:

The Beauty — Pictured: Jeremy Pope as Jeremy, Anthony Ramos The Assassin. CR: FX
The Beauty — Pictured: Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen, Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett. CR: Philippe Antonello/FX
The Beauty — Pictured: Ashton Kutcher as The Corporation. CR: Eric Liebowitz/FX
The Beauty — Pictured: Bella Hadid as Ruby. CR: Philippe Antonello/FX
The Beauty — Pictured: Isabella Rossellini as Franny Forst. CR: Philippe Antonello/FX
The Beauty — Pictured: Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen, Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett. CR: Philippe Antonello/FX
The Beauty — Pictured: Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett, Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen. CR: Philippe Antonello/FX

