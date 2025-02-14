Shark thriller sequel The Black Demon: Atlantis to star Jack Kesy

Jack Kesy followed in the footsteps of Ron Perlman and David Harbour to play Hellboy in the recently released Hellboy: The Crooked Man, and now a press release has revealed that Kesy is set to follow in the footsteps of Josh Lucas to take on a giant shark in The Black Demon: Atlantis , a sequel to the 2023 shark thriller The Black Demon, which starred Lucas and was directed by Rambo: Last Blood director Adrian Grunberg.

Kesy will be joined in the cast by Julio Cesar Cedillo (returning from The Black Demon) and Kate Del Castillo (The Cleaning Lady).

The Black Demon: Atlantis will be directed by Ben Hernandez Bray, whose credits include episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer and S.W.A.T. Bray is also one of the industry’s top action stunt coordinators, having worked on such films as The Fighter, The Grey, and the Transformers franchise. The script is written by Boise Esquerra, who was also a writer on The Black Demon, and Aaron Benjamin.

Here’s the synopsis: After the big splash of The Black Demon, the beast returns – faster, fiercer, and hungrier than ever. Undercover DEA agent Jerry Simms (Jack Kesy) teams up with his cellmate, Chato (Julio Cesar Cedillo), in a maximum-security prison stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, to dismantle a massive drug operation run by the notorious crime boss Diego Nunez. But their mission quickly becomes one of survival when the legendary creature, The Black Demon, tears through the prison, which sits atop a decaying desalination plant polluting the ocean. In a desperate move to protect his empire, Diego unleashes his own giant sea predators to take down the beast. What follows is an epic clash of monsters, where only the strongest will prevail.

Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun are producing the film for Mucho Mas Media, Jon Silk for Silk Mas, and Highland Film Group. Executive producers include Sherrese Clarke Soares for Harbourview Equity Partners and Robert Muñoz, Simon Wise, Bruce Barshop, and Vincent Cordero for Mucho Mas Media. Highland Film Group and Mucho Mas Media are providing the funding, with production set to begin in May.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights and is presenting The Black Demon: Atlantis to potential buyers at the European Film Market.

Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier provided the following statement: “ It’s great to be teaming up again with producers Javier Chapa, Phillip Braun, and Jon Silk following the success of our first creature collaboration. We have a fantastic ensemble cast led by Jack Kesy and we look forward to introducing this sensational new installment to audiences around the world. ” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser added, “ Helmed by the action and stunt maven Ben Hernandez Bray, The Black Demon: Atlantis will feature stunning action sequences – the scale of the project is quite immense and even bigger than the first film! “

Producers Javier Chapa, Phillip Braun, and Jon Silk gave this statement: “ We’re excited to reunite with familiar faces while introducing a fresh new cast in The Black Demon: Atlantis. Expanding the mythology and adding new creatures from the pantheon of Aztec monsters makes this chapter even more thrilling—we can’t wait for audiences to dive into this new adventure. “

Have you seen The Black Demon, and are you interested in the sequel The Black Demon: Atlantis? Let us know by leaving a comment below.