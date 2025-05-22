Horror Movie News

The Block: Jackie Earle Haley, Catherine Corcoran supernatural thriller has wrapped production

By
Posted 5 hours ago
The supernatural thriller The Block, starring Catherine Corcoran, Jackie Earle Haley, Chris Noth, Elias Koteas, and more, has wrapped

Things didn’t go well for Catherine Corcoran when she crossed paths with Art the Clown in Terrifier, but here’s hoping that things will turn out better for her character in the supernatural thriller The Block, which our friends at Bloody Disgusting report recently wrapped production. Jack Falahee (How to Get Away with Murder), Chris Noth (Sex and the City), Saphira Moran (the upcoming Beast in Me), Thomas G. Waites (The Thing), Armen Garo (The Departed), Gabrielle Lee (Chicago P.D.), Elias Koteas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Jackie Earle Haley (the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake) are also in the cast of the film.

Directed by Emmy nominee Craig Singer (6:45) from a screenplay by 6:45 and Dark Ride writer Robert Dean Klein, The Block centers on Falahee’s character Mitch James, who was once the golden boy of horror fiction, until an unshakable writer’s block brought his meteoric rise to a halt. Years later, with his career in ruins, Mitch stumbles into a dark and inexplicable event, after which, the words begin to flow again. But inspiration proves fleeting and something shadowy and malevolent seems to be demanding more in return. As Mitch becomes entangled in a chilling cycle of creation and consequence, the true cost of his craft may be far greater than he ever imagined.

Singer told Bloody Disgusting, “The question of what an artist is willing to do or how far he’s willing to go to realize his vision is always something that fascinated me. The Block gave me an opportunity to explore that very topic in a deeply psychological, personal and meaningful way.

The Block is coming our way from Three 777 Film, Inc. and Cascrator Films. Since filming just recently wrapped, it might be a while before we hear any news about release plans – but when that information comes our way, we’ll share the update here on JoBlo.

Does The Block sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I was sold on this one as soon as I saw what an impressive cast Craig Singer was able to assemble for it.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,391 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Catherine Corcoran News

See More

Latest Horror News

under Parisunder Paris

JoBlo Originals

The Best Shark Movies Ever Made

Posted 4 hours ago
With Netflix’s Under Paris a smash hit, ranking among the streamer’s most popular movies ever, we take a deep dive into the Shark sub-genre.
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!