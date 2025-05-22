The Block: Jackie Earle Haley, Catherine Corcoran supernatural thriller has wrapped production

Things didn’t go well for Catherine Corcoran when she crossed paths with Art the Clown in Terrifier, but here’s hoping that things will turn out better for her character in the supernatural thriller The Block , which our friends at Bloody Disgusting report recently wrapped production. Jack Falahee (How to Get Away with Murder), Chris Noth (Sex and the City), Saphira Moran (the upcoming Beast in Me), Thomas G. Waites (The Thing), Armen Garo (The Departed), Gabrielle Lee (Chicago P.D.), Elias Koteas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Jackie Earle Haley (the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake) are also in the cast of the film.

Directed by Emmy nominee Craig Singer (6:45) from a screenplay by 6:45 and Dark Ride writer Robert Dean Klein, The Block centers on Falahee’s character Mitch James, who was once the golden boy of horror fiction, until an unshakable writer’s block brought his meteoric rise to a halt. Years later, with his career in ruins, Mitch stumbles into a dark and inexplicable event, after which, the words begin to flow again. But inspiration proves fleeting and something shadowy and malevolent seems to be demanding more in return. As Mitch becomes entangled in a chilling cycle of creation and consequence, the true cost of his craft may be far greater than he ever imagined.

Singer told Bloody Disgusting, “ The question of what an artist is willing to do or how far he’s willing to go to realize his vision is always something that fascinated me. The Block gave me an opportunity to explore that very topic in a deeply psychological, personal and meaningful way. “

The Block is coming our way from Three 777 Film, Inc. and Cascrator Films. Since filming just recently wrapped, it might be a while before we hear any news about release plans – but when that information comes our way, we’ll share the update here on JoBlo.

Does The Block sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I was sold on this one as soon as I saw what an impressive cast Craig Singer was able to assemble for it.