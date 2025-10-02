When does Netflix’s Boss Baby: Back in Business animated series make its linear Nickelodeon debut?

If you thought the Boss Baby franchise was through making deals, think again! According to reports, Netflix‘s Boss Baby: Back in Business will expand its reach after finding a linear home in the U.S. on Nickelodeon. The new deal takes effect on October 3, with Boss Baby: Back in Business airing on Fridays at 5 p.m.

Boss Baby: Back in Business originates from DreamWorks Animation, with Nickelodeon serving as the premiere platform for kids’ animated entertainment. Back in Business is the latest addition to Nickelodeon’s linear programming, alongside Gabby’s Dollhouse, which is also a recent acquisition.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, an offshoot of the Boss Baby animated movie franchise, ran for four seasons and a special. The series follows the Boss Baby, who, with the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp., while angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby.

The series features an eclectic cast, which includes JP Karliak as the Boss Baby; Pierce Gagnon as the Boss Baby’s brother and best friend, Tim; Flula Borg as the Boss Baby’s supervisor, Mega Fat CEO Baby; Kevin Michael Richardson as 99th percentile bruiser baby Jimbo; and with special guest voice appearances from Tony Hale and Nicole Sullivan.

Unleashed in theaters in 2017, The Boss Baby earned a staggering $527.9M+ globally. The franchise returned in 2021 with The Boss Baby: Family Business, which did not fare nearly as well, with only $ 146.7 million in worldwide ticket sales. Regardless of the franchise’s sophomore slump, The Boss Baby endures on television with The Boss Baby: Back in Business, which is poised to reach an even larger audience thanks to Nickelodeon’s acquisition from Netflix. Will the move restore people’s interest in The Boss Baby enough to reignite the need for a theatrical threequel? I doubt it. General audiences have cooled on the idea of a smart alec baby parading around as a corporate overlord. The optics and subtext kinda suck for this one. Are you a Boss Baby fan? What about your kids? Let us know in the comments section below.