The Bride!: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake described as wild, fun, and bonkers

About a year and a half ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to write and direct a film called The Bride! , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE). Once thought to be set up at the Netflix streaming service, this one is actually happening at Warner Bros., and the studio has set the film for a theatrical release, IMAX screens included, on October 3, 2025. Gyllenhaal has assembled a strong cast for the film that includes Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, and her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, with Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster. Magaro is currently doing press for the film September 5, where he shares the screen with Sarsgaard, and he told The Hollywood Reporter that The Bride! is wild, fun, and bonkers – and also compared it to some classic films.

The Bride! has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

Magaro told The Hollywood Reporter, “ Peter [Sarsgaard] was kind enough to recommend me to his wife [Maggie Gyllenhaal] for The Bride!, so I had a really good time shooting it last spring. It’s a wild movie. It’s very different than The Lost Daughter, Maggie’s previous film that she directed. It’s like a mix of a Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers movie, Young Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Bonnie and Clyde, and Badlands. It’s just a wild, fun ride, and at the helm is Christian Bale and the amazing Jessie Buckley. It’s something that people haven’t seen before, and I’m really excited to get it in front of an audience. It’s bonkers. “

