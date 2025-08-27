The Carpenter’s Son: Nicolas Cage stars in the trailer for the horror revisionist film about Jesus

The Nicolas Cage resurgence as of late has interestingly mostly found him in more abstract kinds of films as opposed to his more commercially appealing blockbusters of yesteryear. While many have pined for a National Treasure 3, Cage has been partaking in indie films like Pig, Mandy and Dream Scenario. However, he would also mix in a couple of mass audience projects like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Renfield. It was reported last year that Cage was set to star in The Carpenter’s Son, a horror tale that’s based on the rarely-told childhood of Jesus Christ.

Magnolia Pictures has now released a very ominous teaser trailer of The Carpenter’s Son, which you can take a gander at in the embed above.

The official synopsis for The Carpenter’s Son reads,

“The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Cage stars alongside FKA Twigs, who was previously seen in the recent remake of The Crow, as well as Noah Jupe and Souheila Yacoub. The movie will be helmed by Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan. Per Deadline, “Nathan has taken inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas for the screenplay. Dating back to the 2nd Century AD, the text recounts the childhood of Jesus.” Cage is said to be playing the titular Carpenter, Twigs as the Mother and Jupe will be playing the Boy.

Meanwhile, Cage may venture into the television world soon. It was reported that the actor is nearing a deal to play one of the leads in the new season of True Detective. Issa López, the showrunner/writer/director of True Detective: Night Country, is returning. Deadline has a few more details, adding that Cage would play Henry Logan, a New York detective tackling the mystery at the core of the new season. The actor has reportedly been considering the part for a while, but it’s not a done deal. The anthology crime drama has always attracted top-tier talent, with Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, and Jodie Foster taking center stage in the first four seasons.