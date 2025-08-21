Nicolas Cage in talks to star in True Detective season 5

Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in the next season of True Detective, which is just about the best idea I’ve heard in a while. Jeff Sneider has reported that the actor is nearing a deal to play one of the leads in the new season. Issa López, the showrunner/writer/director of True Detective: Night Country, is returning.

Deadline has a few more details, adding that Cage would play Henry Logan, a New York detective tackling the mystery at the core of the new season. The actor has reportedly been considering the part for a while, but it’s not a done deal. The anthology crime drama has always attracted top-tier talent, with Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, and Jodie Foster taking center stage in the first four seasons. Could Cage soon be added to that list?

After the success of Night Country, HBO was quick to sign López to another season. HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, said the new season will be “ set in New York, in Jamaica Bay. Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful. ” Production is expected to kick off later this year, but the new season isn’t expected to premiere until 2027.

For many, myself included, the first season of True Detective remains hard to beat. The gripping story of Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Harrelson) as they investigated a murder with occult links was unforgettable. Earlier this year, series creator Nic Pizzolatto revealed he had an idea to bring Rust and Marty back. “ I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day, ” Pizzolatto said. “ It’s character-based again. … But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not. “

Would you like to see Nicolas Cage starring in the next season of True Detective? Who would you like to see star alongside him?