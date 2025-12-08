Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera lead an explosive trailer for Peacock’s new espionage thriller series The Copenhagen Test

What would you do if you found out that someone had hacked your brain? How would you function? Who would you tell? What about going to the bathroom? Or, you know, private time? Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) will ask himself these questions and more (I’m sure) when The Copenhagen Test comes to Peacock on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

On Monday, Peacock debuted the official trailer, key art, and images for The Copenhagen Test, an upcoming espionage thriller series starring and executive produced by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Barbie, In Your Dreams). The series is executive produced by James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN) and in addition to Simu Liu, stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights, Scream V and VI), Sinclair Daniel (The Other Black Girl, Insidious: The Red Door), Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill, Ready or Not) and Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, The Affair).

What’s The Copenhagen Test about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Copenhagen Test, courtesy of Peacock:

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Who are the creative forces behind the series?

Thomas Brandon (Legacies) serves as the creator, co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer of The Copenhagen Test alongside co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander). Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson, who direct episodes 101-102, also serve as executive producers.

What happens in Peacock’s trailer for The Copenhagen Test?

In Peacock’s official trailer for The Copenhagen Test, Alexander Hale discovers he has a Wi-Fi signal streaming from his head, allowing those who control the feed access to his location, sight, actions, and more. Left with no choice but to remove the technology from his head or keep the hack open, Alexander turns the tables on those who invaded his privacy, using it to help prove his innocence and prevent sensitive information he has “leaked” from being used by the wrong people. As the situation intensifies, so does the danger as Alex tries to solve the mystery before it’s too late.

In addition to the official trailer for The Copenhagen Test, Peacock debuted a gallery of images from the upcoming espionage thriller. You can check them out below.

The Copenhagen Test will debut all episodes on Peacock on December 27, 2025.

