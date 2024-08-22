Working on The Crow reboot helped FKA Twigs embrace her inner darkness again

Lionsgate will be bringing a new version of The Crow to theatres tomorrow, August 23rd – and while we had previously been referring to this project as a remake, Lionsgate recently let it be known that this is not to be called a remake, but rather a new adaptation of the source material, the comic book series created by James O’Barr. That means it still focuses on a doomed relationship between characters named Eric and Shelly, played here by Bill Skarsgard (Boy Kills World) and singer FKA Twigs – and during an interview with Seasoned BF, Twigs revealed that working on the film was therapeutic for her, allowing her to embrace her inner darkness again.

FKA Twigs said, with thanks to The Independent for the transcription, “ I think for the past few years I’ve had to, because of life circumstances, kind of step away a bit from the darkness that I have inside me which is such a huge part. People can think that darkness is like a bad thing but I don’t see it like that. It’s like a well, it’s like a beautiful deep pool. It’s depth of character. For a few years, before playing Shelly, I became shy of my darkness because it felt maybe unknown and it felt like an unsafe place for me because of circumstances in my life. But through Shelly I was able to explore that again and think no, this is beautiful. This is what makes me who I am. I think that since playing Shelly I’ve been able to embrace that part and give it a hug and let it come through and in turn give a new light, like a new ray of light through the darkness. … It was almost like a way back into a part of myself that I’d not seen for a second. “

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this version of The Crow, working from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). The film is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah serves as executive producer. Here’s the synopsis: Soulmates Eric (Bill Skarsgard) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Danny Huston (Yellowstone) plays the lead villain. David Bowles (Brothers), Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) are also in the cast.

Based on the comic book series created by James O’Barr, the first version of The Crow was released in 1994. Following the production of three sequels (each about a different resurrected character), a redux was first announced in late 2008… then it had to make a long journey through development hell. Several screenwriters came and went, scripts were written and scrapped, studios went bankrupt, and directors like Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Corin Hardy, and Francisco Javier Gutiérrez were all involved along the way. Actors up for the lead role during the long development period included Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Jason Momoa, and Jack Huston.

