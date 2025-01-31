Stephen King has seen scripts for Mike Flanagan’s The Dark Tower and they’re perfect

Once set up at Netflix, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s production company Intrepid Pictures now has an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon MGM Studios – and one of the shows they’re working on for Prime Video is Flanagan’s dream project, a series adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower novels. This project was officially announced twenty-five months ago… and during an interview on the podcast The Kingcast, King revealed that he has seen scripts for Flanagan’s Dark Tower series – and he thinks they’re perfect!

We previously heard that Intrepid was able to get the Dark Tower rights because Flanagan sent Stephen King “ a very, very detailed outline of what I wanted to do with it. And it was in response to that, that he gave us the rights. A project like this, I wouldn’t want to be involved in it at all If we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material, but he’s been very, very supportive and very excited about what we’d like to do with it. “

Flanagan has said he envisions The Dark Tower story playing out over the course of five seasons, so here’s hoping that he’ll not only be able to get a first season of the show made, but also that he’ll be able to continue through the remaining four seasons worth of story. He has also said that the five seasons could be followed by two feature films, but he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself. The focus right now is on getting the series up and running.

Many of Stephen King’s stories and novels are connected to The Dark Tower in some way, but the Dark Tower series itself consists of The Gunslinger, The Drawing of the Three, The Waste Lands, Wizard and Glass, The Wind Through the Keyhole, Wolves of the Calla, Song of Susannah, The Dark Tower, and the short story The Little Sisters of Eluria.

King told The Kingcast (with thanks to Slash Film for the transcription), “ I’ve seen screenplays and pitches. He starts where he should start. The beats are perfect. They’re just perfect. ” King also referred to Flanagan as “ the King Whisperer. “

Flanagan has previously directed film adaptations of the King novels Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, and unsuccessfully tried to get an adaptation of Revival into production. His upcoming film The Life of Chuck is another King adaptation, and he’s said to be developing an eight episode series adaptation of Carrie for Prime Video as well.

Are you glad to hear that Stephen King thinks Mike Flanagan is taking the perfect approach to The Dark Tower? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.