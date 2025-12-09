Long-awaited zombie horror sequel The Dead 3 coming from the Ford Brothers

The directing duo of Howard J. Ford and Jonathan Ford, better known as the Ford Brothers, made their feature directorial debut with the 1994 action movie Mainline Run, and while they have gone on to make solo projects, their most popular projects have been a pair of horror movies they made together: the 2010 zombie horror film The Dead (which was set in Africa) and its 2013 sequel The Dead 2: India (you can guess where that one takes place). Fans have been asking for another sequel for a long time – and now, a decade later, the Ford Brothers have finally announced that they’re moving ahead with The Dead 3 !

Synopsis

While the setting of the new sequel is being kept under wraps for now, we do have a plot synopsis for The Dead 3: With the world in chaos, a man, torn apart by the murder of his family, uncovers a global conspiracy which has brought the flesh hungry dead back to life. He will stop at nothing to battle his way across a deadly landscape to unleash a blood soaked, violent, revenge on the greedy, corporate, super rich, hiding in paradise, in secure island fortresses, waiting to inherit what remains, as the world burns in a fire of their own creation.

Statements

Jonathan Ford provided the following statement: “ I wrote The Dead 3 with more terror, anger and rage coursing through my veins than any ‘sane’ human being should ever know! This, the final and most important film of the trilogy, is going to shock, outrage, and please, in equal measure ! It’s been a long time coming.. ” Howard J. Ford added, “ I get asked almost every day if we are ever going to make The Dead 3 and given the challenges and real life near-death of both 1 and 2 on the incredibly arduous productions we’ve not yet jumped at it, but with Jon’s fiery inspirations to dive back in with a killer script I feel 2026 is the now-or never for the third and final chapter! “

Are you a fan of The Dead and The Dead 2: India, and are you glad to hear that The Dead 3 is finally happening? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.