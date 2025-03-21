The Dead Want Women Noir: another Full Moon horror film gets the black & white treatment

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. Last month, a “noir” version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers was released through Full Moon Features and YouTube, as was a black & white version of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a black & white version of the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand. And today, they released The Dead Want Women Noir , turning their “insane comedy chiller” from 2012 into a black & white movie. You can watch the trailer in the embed above, and the full movie can be viewed at THIS LINK.

Directed by Band from a script by Kent Roudebush, The Dead Want Women Noir has the following synopsis: The Roaring Twenties end in a scream when the first talking movie debuts. The world’s biggest female silent movie star, Rose Pettigrew, goes on a killing spree when she loses her studio contract, murdering her friends and co-stars – Tubby Fitzgerald, the comedian, Erik Burke, the horror icon and Sonny Barnes, the cowboy – before taking her own life. Rose’s mansion has stood empty for decades, but when two realtors Reese and Danni finally buy the house to remodel and sell it, they discover that there are more than skeletons in the closets. Haunted by the ghosts of a time long ago, the girls quickly find that they have been cast in a nightmare that will never end. Get ready for your close-up and it’s “Lights… Camera… Die!!!”

The film stars Jessica Morris (The Pitt), Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules), Eric Roberts (Runaway Train), Jean Louise O’Sullivan (Puppet Master: Axis Termination), J. Scott (Trouble Is My Business), Robert Zachar (Star Trek: First Contact), porn stars Jeanie Marie Sullivan and Misty Anderson, Robin Sydney (The Gingerdead Man), Bryan Scott Cooper (City of Demons), Evan Strand (12 to Midnight), Lee Schall (Rule of 3), J.R. Craig (Listening), and Circus-Szalewski (Mindhunter).

