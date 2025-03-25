Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver to walk within the high-brow world of art dealing for Apple’s upcoming drama series The Dealer

High-end art always has a price. Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver will lead the Sam Gold-directed series The Dealer for Apple TV+.

Jessica Chastain (Interstellar, Mad Men, Memory) and Adam Driver (65, A Marriage Story, Megalopolis) are getting fancy for Apple’s latest acquisition, The Dealer, an upcoming drama series about the high-end art market and the eccentric visionaries behind the displays. Apple TV+ snagged The Dealer from competitors after a heated bidding war, giving the project produced by the A Doll’s House, Part 2 trio of Sam Gold, Lucas Hnath, and Sarah Lunnie, a straight-to-series order.

Sam Gold directs The Dealer from a screenplay by Lucas Hnath. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, the show presents a “biting exploration of power, class, seduction and culture set inside the glittering world of the high-end art market, told through the eyes of an aspiring super gallerist, played by Jessica Chastain, and the tangled relationship with her most gifted and unnerving artist, played by Adam Driver.”

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer are executive producers, producing through Media Res alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmicheal for Freckle Films with Driver and Alan Poul. Finally, Arianna Anderson enters the project as co-executive producer.

Media Res and Applet TV+ are well-acquainted after working together to deliver three other projects, including The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Soo Hugh’s Korean family drama Pachinko, and the anthology miniseries Extrapolations, featuring Daveed Diggs, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Judd Hirsch, Tahar Rahim, Leslie Uggams, Diane Lane, Edward Norton, and more.

Barreling ahead, Media Res continues to cook with star-studded projects like The Band, starring Ben Stiller; the bisexual romance drama Enigma Variations, starring Jeremy Allen White; the Silicon Valley drama Thumblite, starring Rosamund Pike, and The Minotaur Wife, starring Matthew Macfadyen.

Jessica Chastain recently starred in Michel Franco’s Dreams, a drama focusing on a romance that blossoms between a wealthy socialite and a Mexican ballet dancer, intertwining their contrasting lives and cultures. Her latest television project is The Savant, an action crime series about the Savant, a top-secret investigator who infiltrates internet hate organizations to bring down the nation’s most violent men. Chastain leads the cast alongside James Badge Dale, Cole Doman, Nnamdi Asomugha, Trinity Lee Shirley, and more.

After leading Francis Ford Coppola’s tragic sci-fi epic Megalopolis, Adam Driver’s next film is Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. It is a comedic drama about estranged siblings who reunite after years apart, forced to confront unresolved tensions and reevaluate their strained relationships with their emotionally distant parents.

