The Dreadful trailer: Sophie Turner / Kit Harington horror film gets a February release

Apparently this is Sophie Turner Day! Earlier, we shared an image of Turner in a wardrobe test for her role as Lara Croft in the upcoming Prime Video Tomb Raider TV series, looking pretty exactly how I remember the character looking when she first turned up back in the ’90s, and now a trailer has been released for the Gothic horror film The Dreadful , which has Turner in a lead role and is set to receive a theatrical and digital release on February 20th. You can check it out in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

For fifty-nine episodes, Turner played the role of Sansa Stark on the hit series Game of Thrones. For sixty-two episodes, Kit Harington played the role of Jon Snow on that same show. Turner and Harington reteamed to star in The Dreadful, which is coming our way from writer/director Natasha Kermani, who has previously directed the thriller Shattered, the sci-fi drama Imitation Girl, and the horror film Lucky, as well as multiple short films and a segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/85.

The story is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, which took place from 1455 to 1487 (and has nothing to do with the 1989 dark comedy). It follows Anne (Turner) and her sinister mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he sets off a sequence of horrifying events that become a turning point for Anne.

Marcia Gay Harden, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the 2000 film Pollock, plays Morwen. Laurence O’Fuarain (The Gentlemen) and Jonathan Howard (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) are also in the cast.

“A Bit Weird”

Turner is producing the movie alongside Redwire Pictures/Tunnel’s Luke Daniels, Greg Lauritano of Black Magic, and Storyboard Media’s Patrick Hibler, Lucas Jarach, Adam G. Simon, and Bull Blumenthal.

Given that their Games of Thrones characters were siblings, Harington has said that it felt “a bit weird” for them to be playing love interests in The Dreadful. He told E! News, “ It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact. It was a good chance to be with her again and work together. What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did. “

The film has been rated R for violence/bloody images and a sexual reference.

Are you excited to see Sophie Turner and Kit Harington working on the same project again, this time starring in a horror film with Marcia Gay Harden? Take a look at the trailer for The Dreadful, then let us know by leaving a comment below.