The Duffer Brothers say The Boroughs shares DNA with Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers have a couple of Netflix projects lined up, but say The Boroughs is the one that closest matches Stranger Things.

With Stranger Things concluding in epic fashion this year, The Duffer Brothers (that’s Matt and Ross) are going to have to find a way to fill their time; after all, they’ve spent a decade on that show alone (although with only four seasons and 34 episodes, we’d hardly consider that consistent). With that, The Duffer Brothers have a couple of projects going on, one of which is The Boroughs, another project in development for Netflix. And while it might not be taking viewers to the Upside Down, it does share some qualities.

The Duffer Brothers turned up at the Next on Netflix event this week to not only promote Stranger Things but The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, in which they will serve as executive producers. On these, Matt said, “Of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil. Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.”

The Duffer Brothers’ name will no doubt be drawing an audience from the start, but that the guys are willing to put a link of sorts between the two is only going to pull in more viewers. The Boroughs, too, has the advantage of a stacked cast that most viewers will already be familiar with, unlike The Duffer Brothers virtual unknowns (outside of Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine) for Stranger Things. Check out this lineup: Bill Pullman, Geena David, Alfred Molina, Clarke Peters, Jena Malone, Dee Wallace, Jane Kaczmarek, and Ed Begley Jr. Matt Duffer added that he had already seen three of the eight episodes and says it combines scares, thrills and emotion. Sounds like a binge to me!

No release date has been set for any of The Duffer Brothers’ Netflix projects, but both The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen are expected to hit the streamer in 2026. The final season of Stranger Things, meanwhile, is out sometime this year.

Are you looking forward to The Duffer Brothers’ next shows at Netflix? Which are you most excited for?

Source: Deadline
