The Electric State: Netflix unveils first-look images for sci-fi movie from the Russo brothers starring Chris Pratt & Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix has released a handful of first-look images for The Electric State, the new film from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, the film takes place in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s where sentient robots, who once peacefully served among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.

Check out the first-look images for The Electric State below!

The official synopsis for The Electric State reads: “ The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected. “

The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci. The film also features the vocal talents of Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk. Anthony and Joe Russo direct from a screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Anthony Russo says that the movie will be a “bridge” for their return to Marvel now that they’ve been tapped to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. “ This was unintentional as of several months ago, but this movie is actually a remarkable sort of bridge for us back to that, ” Anthony Russo said. “ It’s an interesting prelude to returning to Marvel and trying to continue that story forward. “

The film will debut on Netflix in March 2025.