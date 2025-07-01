Horror Movie News

The Face of Horror: Kristine Froseth, Jonah Hauer-King, & more join ghost story from The Love Witch director Anna Biller

Posted 5 hours ago
Viva and The Love Witch director Anna Biller has assembled the cast for her third feature, The Face of HorrorViva and The Love Witch director Anna Biller has assembled the cast for her third feature, The Face of Horror

Anna Biller, the director of Viva and The Love Witch, is gearing up to head into production on her third feature film, a 14th Century England-set ghost story called The Face of Horror, and Deadline reports that the film is set to star Kristine Froseth (The Buccaneers), Jonah Hauer-King (the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla), and Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her).

Said to be loosely inspired by the Japanese ghost story Yotsuya Kaidan, The Face of Horror is a supernatural thriller in which a woman returns from death as a vindictive spirit to torment her adulterous husband. Hauer-King takes on the role of a knight called Edward Carnifex, who marries his long time love Eleanor (Froseth), only to get bored of her and instead court a wealthy noblewoman (Heathcote). It is only a matter of time before Eleanor will be forced to take a bloody revenge. Bamber will be playing Eleanor’s sister Beatrice, with Suter as Edward’s squire and Beatrice’s suitor Richard.

Mike Goodridge is producing the film under his Good Chaos banner. Biller, who has written the original screenplay, is also a producer on the project, as is James Bowsher. Jared Sanford is the executive producer. Sirena Film is servicing the film in Czech Republic. David Mullen, who worked with Biller on The Love Witch, is the director of photography. Worldwide sales are being handled by Embankment Films, which is co-representing domestic with WME. Filming is set to begin this month in Prague.

Biller provided the following statement: “We have such breathtaking locations and such a stellar cast and crew that I’m a bit stunned by it all. I’m thrilled to be working with Good Chaos and Sirena Films to bring this beautiful ghost story to life.” The director captured vibrant Technicolor looks for both of her previous films, so it will be interesting to see if she carries that aesthetic over to The Face of Horror as well.

Have you seen Viva and/or The Love Witch, and are you looking forward to seeing what Anna Biller does with The Face of Horror? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
