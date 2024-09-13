The Forest Hills trailer: werewolf movie starring Shelley Duvall reaches theatres in October

A trailer has been released for the werewolf movie The Forest Hills, which stars Shelley Duvall and reaches theatres next month

The legendary Shelley Duvall sadly passed away back in July at the age of 75 – but not long before she passed, she returned to acting after a twenty year break to take a role in the creature feature The Forest Hills (and, by the way, the creature in question is a werewolf). That movie is now set to reach theatres in the United States and Canada on October 4th, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer for The Forest Hills has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Written and directed by Scott Goldberg, The Forest Hills tells the story of a man who is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods.

Duvall is joined in the cast by Chiko Mendez (Smothered by Mothers), Edward Furlong (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Dee Wallace (Critters), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Stacey Nelkin (Halloween III: Season of the Witch), Marianne Hagan (Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers), and Linda Flores (Cops and Robbers). Duvall’s character is “the mother of the mentally and emotionally disturbed Rico (Mendez), who serves as his inner voice.”

Goldberg told Deadline he was inspired to cast Duvall in The Forest Hills because she “ contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation. “

Goldberg has previously directed multiple short films, a few documentaries (including the Scream Factory Blu-ray bonus featurette Underground: A Look Into the Day of the Dead Mines), and the horror feature Dead End Massacre.

Scott Hansen produced The Forest Hills with Dreznick Goldberg Productions and Digital Thunderdome Studios. Goldberg serves as co-producer.

To find out if The Forest Hills will be showing in your area (and to purchase tickets if it is), head over to TFHScreenings.com.

