The Front Room: Brandy Norwood, Eggers brothers horror film has been given a digital release

Directed by Robert Eggers’ brothers, the horror film The Front Room reached theatres this month and has now been given a digital release

Almost two years have gone by since A24 announced that production was underway on the psychological horror film The Front Room , with Brandy Norwood (Queens, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) taking on the lead role and Max and Sam Eggers – the younger brothers of The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman director Robert Eggers – at the helm. The movie made its way out into the world with a theatrical release earlier this month (on September 6th, to be exact), and now it has been given a digital release. It’s available for purchase for the price of $24.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video, or it can be rented for $19.99.

Our review of the film can be found HERE, and you can watch our interview with the leads at THIS LINK.

Based on a short story by Susan Hill, The Front Room has the following synopsis: Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere… If you would like to read the short story source material, it can be found in Hill’s collection The Travelling Bag and Other Ghostly Stories. Copies can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Norwood is joined in the cast by Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed), and Neal Huff (Spotlight).

The Front Room was produced by A24, along with Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures, as well as Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 financed the project and handled the worldwide theatrical release. The film has received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board for language, some violent/disturbing content, brief sexuality and nudity.

Max Eggers co-wrote The Lighthouse with his brother Robert and was a production assistant on Robert’s 2008 short film adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe story The Tell-Tale Heart. Sam Eggers was also a production assistant on that short film, and on The Witch. Sam also co-wrote and co-edited the 2018 documentary Olympia, about actress Olympia Dukakis.

