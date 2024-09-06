The Front Room Interview: Brandy & Kathryn Hunter on getting physical in the A24 thriller

Brandy Norwood and Kathryn Hunter talk about getting physical for the Max and Sam Eggers-directed horror thriller

By

In The Front Room, Brandy plays Belinda, a pleasant mother-to-be who finds herself fighting for her life – and the fate of her child – against a terrifying adversary: her mother-in-law. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill pain-in-the-butt mother-in-law. This is Solange, an unhinged, unpredictable force of nature who is utterly disarming and terrifying. Never mind that she’s 80 years old and only weighs about 90 pounds – Solange is as intimidating as any villain in the movies this year. 

Recently, we had the opportunity to talk to these fine actresses who go head-to-head in The Front Room: Brandy, who you likely already know, and Kathryn Hunter, who you won’t soon forget after seeing her performance in the Eggers Brothers-directed movie (you may have seen her recently in The Tragedy of Macbeth and/or Poor Things). Watch the video below to find out what about the screenplay appealed to Brandy, what it was like for Hunter to play this diabolical character, and how the two actresses got physical with each other.

Check out our full review of The Fron Room here!

The Front Room opens on September 6th

Source: JoBlo
Tags: ,
icon More Interviews
The Front Room Interview: Brandy & Kathryn Hunter on getting physical in the A24 thriller
Deaner ’89 Interview: Paul Spence and Will Sasso throw up their horns for the origin story of a rock ‘n’ roll legend in the making
Interview: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and Jeremy Saulnier talk Rebel Ridge
tim burton beetlejuice
Interview: Tim Burton on Michael Keaton reprising Beetlejuice, Dumbo, Jenna Ortega and more!
View All

About the Author

8625 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest The Front Room News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles