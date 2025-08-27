Joe Taslim’s new action thrill ride The Furious gets a bone-crunching clip that will leave you gasping for air

I hope you didn’t skip cardio this week, because XYZ Films is here to drop a brutal clip for the upcoming action film The Furious on your unsuspecting ass. The upcoming slugfest stars a pan-regional, star-studded cast of Asian martial artists led by director Kenji Tanigaki (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Lie Tan, Enter the Fat Dragon).

Here’s the official synopsis for The Furious, courtesy of XYZ Films:

In a small Southeast Asian country, skilled martial artist Wang Wei’s daughter Rainy is abducted by a child trafficking ring. Wang Wei sets out on a rampage, confronting both the corrupt police and the criminals, determined to rescue his kidnapped daughter. In the process, he encounters Navin, a journalist tirelessly trying to solve his wife’s disappearance. Together, the two unleash their formidable combat skills, fighting their way through dangerous obstacles and manage to unravel crucial clues and successfully rescue Rainy and a group of innocent children, dismantling the notorious human trafficking syndicate and bringing justice to the exploited and vulnerable.

In today’s clip, Wang Wei witnesses the kidnapping of his daughter, Rainy, and he gives chase. After running several blocks at lightning speed to cut the kidnappers off at the pass, Wang leaps into action by headbutting a passenger in the moving vehicle before taking the fight to the streets. Instead of taking the thugs out with little resistance, Wang gets his ass kicked, but not before landing a few good moves to even the score.

Damn, dude! I could feel the impact of those kicks and that sweet over-the-shoulder grab. Wang will be feeling that concrete against his skull for days. It’s a good thing adrenaline is kicking in; otherwise, he might have curled into a fetal position right then and there.

Kenji Tanigaki directs The Furious from a script by Frank Hui, Zhilong Lei, and Tin Shu Mak. The upcoming action film stars Joe Taslim, Miao Xie, Yayan Ruhian, Brian Le, Joey Iwanaga, and more.

What do you think about the clip from The Furious? I am always looking for another balls-to-the-wall action movie with slick martial arts and compelling characters. Let’s f**king go!