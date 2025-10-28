Lionsgate acquires martial arts thriller The Furious with plans for a 2026 release

The Furious was a crowd-favourite upon its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, and audiences will finally get the chance to check out the action extravaganza for themselves as Lionsgate has acquired worldwide rights to the film. The studio is planning on releasing The Furious in theaters in 2026.

The film is a celebration of the golden age of Hong Kong action filmmaking, with authentic martial arts, hand-to-hand combat, and an international ensemble of elite fighters. Mo Tse stars as Wang Wei, a humble tradesman who is thrust into a deadly underworld of corruption and violence when his daughter Rainy is abducted. His only ally is Ravin (Joe Taslim), a relentless journalist haunted by his own past. Together, they fight their way through an international criminal network in a desperate bid to save Rainy and uncover the truth.

In a statement, director Kenji Tanigaki said, “ There’s nothing more exciting than having The Furious distributed by Lionsgate — it means that great action cinema will reach audiences in the best possible way! The adventure of The Furious is just about to begin, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to jump on this ride — to be thrilled, to hold their breath, and to roar with excitement! “

Lauren Bixby, EVP & Co-Head, Acquisitions & Co-Productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “ We have had tremendous success with several films from the TIFF Midnight Madness programming—including Sisu and The Blackening—in recent years, and we were similarly blown away by The Furious. Thismovie redefines martial arts action—it’s incredibly entertaining and engrossing, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences next year. “