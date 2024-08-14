The Gentlemen has been renewed for a second season over at Netflix

Get ready for another go-around with the Guy Ritchie series, The Gentlemen. Variety has reported that the Netflix series has been renewed for season 2. In his review for season one, our own Alex Maidy said, “The Gentlemen series feels like a reimagining of the film. The story hits some vaguely similar notes but the vast majority is completely different. […] This is a unique reimagining of a successful story that takes it in a different direction and sets up future seasons.”

Netflix U.K.’s VP spoke ecstatically about the show’s successful first season, “With its gun-toting chickens and drug-dealing Dukes, The Gentlemen was a huge hit with audiences in 2024. Not really a surprise as Guy Ritchie remains one of the industry’s most iconic creators telling authentically British stories with his signature swagger, grit and wit. We are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more.”

The official logline from Netflix reads,

“THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

Ray Winstone joins a host of on-screen talent, led by Emmy-nominated The White Lotus 2 star Theo James as The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who finds himself embroiled in criminality after inheriting his father’s estate, and Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse) who plays Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire.

The series also stars Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

Writers on The Gentlemen include Guy Ritchie and Matthew Read, with Haleema Mirza, Billy and Theo Mason Wood, Stuart Carolan and John Jackson. Directing episodes along with Ritchie will be Nima Nourizadeh, Eran Creevy and David Caffrey. Executive producers on the show include Guy Ritchie, Will Gould, Matthew Read, Frith Tiplady, Marc Helwig, Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. The Gentlemen is a co-production from Netflix, Moonage Pictures, and Miramax TV.