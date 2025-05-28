The Gentlemen Season 2 adds Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, and more as production begins

Restock the ammo crates and prepare for more shady business because Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen Season 2 is officially in production in the UK! In addition to rolling cameras for the next chapter in Ritchie’s episodic crime drama, Netflix sent a press release to outlets announcing additions to The Gentlemen Season 2 cast!

Hugh Bonneville (I Came By, The Agency), Benjamin Clementine (Dune, Blitz), Benedetta Porcaroli (The Leopard, Amanda), Michele Morrone (Another Simple Favour, The Housemaid), Sergio Castellito (The Star Maker, Conclave), Amra Mallassi (Dune: Part Two, Hijack), Tyler Conti (Tell Me Everything, Safe), British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr., and TV host, DJ, and entrepreneur Maya Jama will join the cast for season 2.

The return of The Gentlemen was announced last year, with Netflix confirming Theo James (The Monkey, The White Lotus), Kaya Scodelario (Senna, Crawl), and Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, The Crown) would reprise their roles. The new season will also see the return of Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast, Nil By Mouth), Joely Richardson (Ballad of Renegade Nell, One Day), Vinnie Jones (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch), Jasmine Blackborow (Legends, Marie Antoinette), Michael Vu (Sumotherhood, In The Grey), Harry Goodwins (One Spoon of Chocolate, Sunset Drive), Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley (The Detectorists, Showtrial) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Residence, Captain America: Brave New World).

Here’s official details about The Gentlemen Season 2 courtesy of Netflix:

It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well…

Commenting on the scope, scale, and aim of The Gentlemen Season 2, Guy Ritchie told Netflix, “I am delighted to return to set for season two of The Gentlemen. This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes. Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew.”

To cap off today’s announcement about The Gentlemen Season 2 cast, Netflix shared an image of Guy Ritchie lounging in a director’s chair on the set of the outrageous series. Are you excited about The Gentlemen returning to Netflix for more episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.