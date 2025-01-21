Golden Razzie Awards: Joker 2, Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan all tie for the most nominations at this year’s event

Borderlands, Madame Web, and more lead the charge in movie-related mediocrity for the 2025 Golden Razzie Awards!

All the stars are here! It’s that magical time of year when the biggest bombs in Hollywood gather to celebrate mediocrity at the Razzie Awards! This year’s presentation of The Golden Razzies finds multiple flops joining hands in the battle to escape accolades as the worst movies and performances of the year, including Joker: Folie a Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis, Borderlands, and Reagan.

Borderlands, Megalopolis, Madame Web, Joker: Folie a Deux, and Reagan earned six nominations apiece, forming a Megazord of misguided executions on the silver screen. Not far behind are Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted and The Crow swooping in with four nominations and two nominations, respectively. Aw, c’mon! The Crow wasn’t that bad! It was a tad uninspired, but at least they didn’t try to remake the original full-stop. Who’s with me? Bueller? Bueller? Oh, well.

Among the actors who could add a Golden Razzie to their trophy collection are Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, and Jon Voight, nominated for a staggering four performances.This year’s Razzie Awards were chosen via email ballot thanks to 1,202 Razzie members (including movie fans, film critics, and journalists) from 49 States and roughly two dozen foreign countries.

The winners, who receive a “$4.97 gold spray-painted” statuette upon taking home the bacon, will be announced through a press release on March 1, the day before the Oscars. Woof!

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 Colden Razzie Awards:

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

FKA twigs / The Crow

Director

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) / Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

What movies do you think should win in each category at the Golden Razzies? Let us know in the comments section below.