Golden Razzie Awards: Joker 2, Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan all tie for the most nominations at this year’s event

All the stars are here! It’s that magical time of year when the biggest bombs in Hollywood gather to celebrate mediocrity at the Razzie Awards! This year’s presentation of The Golden Razzies finds multiple flops joining hands in the battle to escape accolades as the worst movies and performances of the year, including Joker: Folie a Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis, Borderlands, and Reagan.
Borderlands, Megalopolis, Madame Web, Joker: Folie a Deux, and Reagan earned six nominations apiece, forming a Megazord of misguided executions on the silver screen. Not far behind are Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted and The Crow swooping in with four nominations and two nominations, respectively. Aw, c’mon! The Crow wasn’t that bad! It was a tad uninspired, but at least they didn’t try to remake the original full-stop. Who’s with me? Bueller? Bueller? Oh, well.
Among the actors who could add a Golden Razzie to their trophy collection are Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, and Jon Voight, nominated for a staggering four performances.This year’s Razzie Awards were chosen via email ballot thanks to 1,202 Razzie members (including movie fans, film critics, and journalists) from 49 States and roughly two dozen foreign countries.
The winners, who receive a “$4.97 gold spray-painted” statuette upon taking home the bacon, will be announced through a press release on March 1, the day before the Oscars. Woof!
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 Colden Razzie Awards:
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie a Deux
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
Actor
Jack Black / Dear Santa
Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid / Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Actress
Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web
Jennifer Lopez / Atlas
Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands
Kevin Hart / Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan
Emma Roberts / Madame Web
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted
FKA twigs / The Crow
Director
S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis
Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux
Eli Roth / Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) / Reagan
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Screenplay
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
