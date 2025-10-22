The Heretiks: a supernatural home invasion film from director Gregg Bishop and the writers of the Hellraiser remake

I enjoyed director Gregg Bishop’s 2008 zombie movie Dance of the Dead so much, it was guaranteed that I would be watching anything else Bishop made in his career. I followed him through the V/H/S spin-off Siren and a segment of V/H/S Viral – and now, Deadline reports that I have another Bishop project to look forward to, as he’s teaming up with Bleiberg Entertainment to produce The Heretiks , a supernatural home invasion horror thriller from the writing duo of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, whose credits include Siren, Stephanie, The Night House, She Rides Shotgun, the Hellraiser remake, and Super Dark Times, a movie I was really impressed by.

The script Collins and Piotrowski have written for The Heretiks centers on a disaffected teenage girl who must team up with a renegade witch to protect her little sister from a murderous coven hellbent on using her as a human sacrifice in an apocalyptic ritual on Halloween night. That sounds very cool to me.

Bishop will be directing the film, which is set to start filming in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia in the first quarter of 2026. He’s producing alongside Ehud and Ariel Bleiberg, Brad Miska, and Chris White.

Ariel Bleigberg provided the following statement: “ We’ve wanted to work with Gregg again for a long time now. Things finally aligned when he showed us The Heretiks and his brilliant vision for bringing it to life. We are so excited to be part of this crazy and unique project that only an out-of-the-box thinking artist like Gregg Bishop can pull off. We started brainstorming this movie with our friend Gregg back several years ago as a love letter to the sort of imaginative, ensemble horror films we all grew up with. It’s a surreal thrill to finally be unleashing him to make it. We just know he’s going to deliver something fun and frightening, nostalgic and new. “

I’d be glad just to hear that Gregg Bishop is directing another movie, but the fact that he’s working with a fun-sounding story that was crafted by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski makes me even more excited to see how The Heretiks turns out. Does this one sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.