The Home: Pete Davidson horror film from the creator of The Purge is now on VOD

By
Posted 3 hours ago
A new horror film called The Home, from The Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco, reached theatres a few weeks ago, and while JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols wasn’t thrilled by the movie (you can read his 4/10 review HERE), if you want to give the movie a try for yourself, you can now do so in the comfort of your own home. The Home has been given a VOD release and is available to watch on Amazon, where it can be purchased for the price of $12.74 or rented for just $7.74.

Scripted by DeMonaco and Adam Canto, The Home sees Davidson taking on the role of Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child. Marilee Talkington (See), Matthew Miniero (Boarding School), David Moreland (Donnie Darko), Jimmy Gary Jr. (Orange Is the New Black), Daphne Rey (Abbott Elementary), and Jagger Nelson (The Last Nazi) are also in the cast. Here’s the official synopsis: In this horror thriller from the creator of The Purge, a rebellious twentysomething is sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home. The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require “special care.” As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents’ lives and his own in grave danger.

Davidson and DeMonaco decided to team up because they’re both proud Staten Island natives – as you may have noticed from the likes of The King of Staten IslandThe First Purge, and This Is the Night. DeMonaco has previously said that Davidson doesn’t give a comedic performance in the film. He has “a very, very dramatic, straightforward role.” Tyler said in his review, “Pete Davidson should probably just stick to comedy as he struggles a bit with the dramatic moments. He feels disinterested most of the film, really clashing with how Max is supposed to be.”

Are you interested in The Home, and will you be watching this Pete Davidson / James DeMonaco horror movie now that it has been given a VOD release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
The Home Review: Pete Davidson's Venture Into Horror Is A Mess

Posted 1 month ago
PLOT: Follows Max, who realizes that the residents and caretakers in the retirement home he started working at hide sinister secrets. REVIEW: A nursing home has always felt like an ideal setting for a horror film. There are so many...

