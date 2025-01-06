The Housemaid video goes behind-the-scenes of Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried thriller

The thriller The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is now filming, and a video gives a glimpse behind the scenes

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried

A couple of months ago, it was announced that Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But YouMadame Web) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean GirlsJennifer’s Body) were in final negotiations to star in the psychological thriller The Housemaid for Lionsgate and director Paul Feig, whose credits include Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and A Simple Favor. At the end of last month, Lionsgate let it be known that they’ll be releasing the film on Christmas Day 2025. Filming is now underway, and official Housemaid Movie X account has marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes video that shows Sweeney, Seyfried, Feig, and others on set, with the images accompanied by audio lifted from a review of the source material, a successful novel by Freida McFadden.

Here it is:

Sweeney and Seyfried are joined in the cast by Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923) and Michele Morrone (365 Days, Subservience). The film has the following synopsis: In The Housemaid, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay adaptation.

Feig is producing the film with Todd Lieberman, Carly Kleinbart Elter, and Laura Fischer. Sweeney, Seyfried, and McFadden serve as executive producers with Alex Young.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina — they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, added: “I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.

If The Housemaid does well at the box office next December, there’s franchise potential here, as the novel has already received multiple follow-ups: The Housemaid’s Secret, The Housemaid’s Wedding, and The Housemaid is Watching.

Are you glad to see that The Housemaid is now filming? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

