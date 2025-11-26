The Housemaid first reactions: Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried thriller is wild, twisted, and insane

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Madame Web), Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Jennifer’s Body), Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923), and Michele Morrone (365 Days, Subservience) star in the “sexy” psychological thriller The Housemaid for Lionsgate and director Paul Feig, whose credits include Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and A Simple Favor. Lionsgate will be releasing the film on December 19th – and with the release date just a few weeks away, the first reactions have dropped online to let us know this is a wild, twisted, insane, and campy ride.

Based on the novel by Freida McFadden, the film has the following synopsis: In The Housemaid, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay adaptation. Don’t like that synopsis and want another one? Here you go: The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Feig is producing the film with Todd Lieberman, Carly Kleinbart Elter, and Laura Fischer. Sweeney, Seyfried, and McFadden serve as executive producers with Alex Young. This one is coming our way from Lionsgate, Media Capital Technologies, Hidden Pictures, and Pretty Dangerous Pictures.

Here are some of the first reactions to The Housemaid:

#TheHousemaidMovie will leave you speechless.



A shocking, twisted thriller. Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar are PHENOMENAL.



A campy thriller that morphs into something dark and riveting with edge-of-your-seat tension. It will blow you away. pic.twitter.com/aqVbn9sFCV — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) November 26, 2025

The Housemaid is WILD. The first half leans into camp in the best possible way. It is playful, stylish, and an absolute blast before the film takes a sharp, gripping turn that keeps you on the edge of your seat.



Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are phenomenal as two women… pic.twitter.com/viUQVS80jY — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 26, 2025

The Housemaid is a wild, trippy, insane ride! An extremely faithful adaptation of the book, but with quite a few little additions for those of us that KNOW! I screamed, I cheered, I freaked out! Amanda & Sydney & Brandon are incredible together! WOW!!!!#TheHousemaidMovie pic.twitter.com/kVUdH1Bb6h — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 26, 2025

The Housemaid was good, twisted fun! Amanda Seyfried is a force to be reckoned with, and she makes a meal out of every scene. And the soundtrack? Had me dancing in my seat as I waited for The Big Reveal. pic.twitter.com/A29rgqvlns — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) November 26, 2025

Wow #TheHousemaidMovie is insane! Full of suspense & jaw dropping twists. I went in blind (haven’t read the book) and was on the edge of my seat the entire movie. This movie is unhinged – in the best way possible. Both Sweeney and Seyfriend are spectacular in this. GO SEE THIS! — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) November 26, 2025

THE HOUSEMAID: cutthroat and surprising in the best ways possible. Sweeney and Seyfried put on an incredible showing with this thrilling, if campy, film about manipulation and empowerment. The narrative is also consistently compelling with every turn! #TheHousemaidMovie pic.twitter.com/qZWiFR1ng6 — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) November 26, 2025

If The Housemaid does well at the box office in December, there’s franchise potential here, as the novel has already received multiple follow-ups: The Housemaid’s Secret, The Housemaid’s Wedding, and The Housemaid is Watching. I’m not familiar with the source material, but this movie sounds like a good time to me.

I was already sold on The Housemaid a long time ago and will be watching the movie for sure. If you weren’t sold on the movie yet, let us know, have the first reactions convinced you to check it out?