The Housemaid images show Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in “sexy thriller”

By
Posted 7 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone are featured in images from The HousemaidSydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone are featured in images from The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But YouMadame Web), Amanda Seyfried (Mean GirlsJennifer’s Body), Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923), and Michele Morrone (365 Days, Subservience) star in the “sexy” psychological thriller The Housemaid for Lionsgate and director Paul Feig, whose credits include Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and A Simple Favor. Lionsgate will be releasing the film on December 19th – and today, People has unveiled the first batch of images! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Based on the novel by Freida McFadden, the film has the following synopsis: In The Housemaid, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay adaptation.

Feig is producing the film with Todd Lieberman, Carly Kleinbart Elter, and Laura Fischer. Sweeney, Seyfried, and McFadden serve as executive producers with Alex Young.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina — they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on A Simple Favor and its sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads.“ Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, added: “I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.

If The Housemaid does well at the box office in December, there’s franchise potential here, as the novel has already received multiple follow-ups: The Housemaid’s Secret, The Housemaid’s Wedding, and The Housemaid is Watching. An extended look at the film was screened for the audience at the CinemaCon event earlier this year, and here’s how JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray described it: Sweeney’s housemaid is dowdy compared to the glamourous Seyfried and Sklenar. Of course, they are psychopaths and she ends up a pawn in whatever is happening, but she has a dark past herself and seems more than capable of handling them. Lots of blood in the trailer. Seems like a giant hit.

Are you looking forward to The Housemaid? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment.

The Housemaid
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
Brandon Sklenar
Michele Morrone
The Housemaid

Source: People
