Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are in final negotiations to star in the Paul Feig-directed thriller The Housemaid

After playing a dangerous lottery game with John Cena and Awkwafina for the action comedy Jackpot!, Paul Feig could tackle the upcoming Lionsgate feature The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Madame Web) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Jennifer’s Body) about family secrets coming to light. Sweeney and Seyfried are in final negotiations to join the Hidden Pictures/Feigco Entertainment thriller written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden.

In addition to their starring roles, Sweeney and Seyfried executive produce alongside Alex Young and McFadden. Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman will produce.

Here is the official logline for The Housemaid courtesy of Lionsgate:

In the film, Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple… but soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

“I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Erin Westerman, co-president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “The Housemaid is a certified phenomenon with over a year on the New York Times Bestsellers list, millions of copies sold, and a place on numerous critics’ choice lists. Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina – they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads.”

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried approach The Housemaid after two significant wins for their outstanding careers. Sweeney revitalized the romantic comedy genre with her 2023 film Anyone But You, starring Sweeney and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters) as a combative couple trying to pose as lovers. Meanwhile, Seyfried won an Emmy for her show-stopping role as Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu medical drama The Dropout.

The Housemaid should provide Sweeney and Seyfried with lots of space to strut their acting chops, as dark secrets tend to bring out the worst in those who try to keep skeletons in closets.