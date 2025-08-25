The Jester 2 trailer sets a supernatural trickster loose on Halloween night

Released a couple of years ago, the horror film The Jester was directed by Colin Krawchuk, who crafted the story with Michael Sheffield and previously made a short film trilogy based on the same concept. Since Krawchuk has told so many stories with “The Jester” previously, it’s no surprise to see that the feature film has gotten a sequel, with Epic Pictures specialty horror label DREAD teaming with Fathom Entertainment to bring The Jester 2 to theatres across the United States on September 15 and 16. With those dates just a couple of weeks away, a trailer for The Jester 2 has been unveiled and can be seen in the embed above.

A press release lets us know the two-night Fathom Entertainment theatrical release will include an exclusive look at the making of THE JESTER 2, with a behind-the-scenes featurette. Join director Colin Krawchuk, and the entire cast, as they reveal how the chilling sequel was brought to life, complete with cast interviews, on-set footage, and a deep dive into the creation of the film’s most terrifying moments. Fans won’t want to miss this special look behind the curtain, which can only be seen on the big screen.

In case you need a refresher, the first movie had the following synopsis: After the recent death of their father, two estranged sisters find themselves being stalked by a malevolent being known as The Jester. Revealing himself to be more than just a man in a mask, the evil entity begins to further torment the inhabitants of this small town on Halloween night. The path to defeating this unholy monster lies with the two sisters who realize that the only way to survive is to figure out how to right the wrongs of their dark past. Now, here’s the synopsis for The Jester 2: On Halloween night, teen magician Max finds herself locked in a brutal showdown with the Jester, a nightmarish and supernatural trickster with real dark magic and a killer act. As illusions turn lethal and every escape is a trap, Max must pull off the ultimate trick: staying alive. On this deadly night, the only escape… is to beat the devil at its own game.

The sequel stars Michael Sheffield, who has played The Jester in all of Krawchuk’s projects, alongside Kaitlyn Trentham (Murder Made Me Famous), Jessica Ambuehl (Take Time to Dance), and Dingani Beza (Casual Encounters). Patrick Ewald, Cole Payne, and Jake Heineke produced the film.

Have you watched The Jester, and are you looking forward to The Jester 2? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.