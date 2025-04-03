The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs presents a slasher double feature on Shudder this Friday

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 7 is set to consist of monthly double feature episodes hosted by the legendary drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs, airing on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services on the first Friday of every month. The season premiered on Friday, March 7, and will continue this Friday, April 4th at 9pm ET – and when Joe Bob appears on our screens this Friday night, he’ll be presenting a slasher double feature!

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 7 will feature more than 30 different genre movies, and it got started with a 100th birthday celebration for “the first great American horror film,” which was the silent, 1925 version of The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney.

The titles of movies being shown on The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs are usually not officially announced until Joe Bob does his introduction on the episodes – but here is what he has had to say about this week’s slasher double feature: “ April 4th is ULTIMATE SLASHER NIGHT on The Last Drive-In as we show an old slasher and a new slasher while arguing about every slasher in between. We will also reveal the 24 essential elements of the perfect slasher. And yes, there are exactly 24. I’m so deep into slasher film history that Shudder has asked me to wear an ankle monitor for the rest of the week. Everything known, imagined or feared about slashers, this Friday at 9pm ET/6 Pacific. ” The episode will be available in the United States and Canada and will go on demand as of Sunday, the 6th.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Will you be tuning in for the Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs slasher double feature on Shudder this Friday? Let us know by leaving a comment below.