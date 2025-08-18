The Last Meal restaurant serves serial killer-themed drinks and the final dishes eaten by executed criminals

Back in 2022, Nate Thompson opened the Michigan Museum of Horror in the city of Monroe, Michigan. This year, Thompson opened a second location about 130 miles away, in the city of Galion, Ohio. This one is, fittingly, called the Ohio Museum of Horror – and inside the museum is a true crime themed restaurant and bar called The Last Meal, which features a very interesting menu consisting of the final dishes eaten by infamous criminals, along with various serial killer themed drinks! Meals are served on a prison tray, and a portion of the profits will be going to various victim support foundations!

The first page of the Last Meal menu gives us an idea of what patrons will have the chance to eat there. There’s the John Wayne Gacy with a six-piece fried chicken wing bucket, fried shrimp, a side of fresh strawberries, and French fires; the Ted Bundy with an 8 oz. sirloin steak, eggs, hashbrowns, toast with butter and jelly, milk, coffee, and juice; the Aileen Wuornos with a cheese and onion smash burger and a cup of coffee; the Caryl Chessman with a ham and cheese sandwich, toasted, and a bottle of Coca-Cola; the Timothy McVeigh, which is just two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream; the Bonnie & Clyde with a fried bologna sandwich topped with mustard; the Elizabeth Ann Duncan, which is an 8 oz. sirloin steak and a salad; the Joe Arridy, named after a wrongfully executed man who had a bowl of no-churn vanilla ice cream as his final dish; and the Victor Feguer, which is just a single olive.

I can’t say I’m familiar with all of the names on that list, but it is an interesting mix of meals. I am familiar with the city of Galion, Ohio, as I have been there on many occasions. It’s only around a 30 minute drive from my hometown, and is about 18 miles from Mansfield, home of the old Ohio State Reformatory that served as a filming location for such productions as The Shawshank Redemption, Tango & Cash, Air Force One, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and several more. They didn’t carry out executions there, but over two hundred people died in the reformatory over the years. So tourists could drop by the reformatory, then head over to the Ohio Museum of Horror and the Last Meal restaurant to eat meals that were served to criminals that were executed in other places around the country.

As for the museum itself, it’s open year-round and features real human skulls, serial killer objects, haunted items, Ouija boards, human remains, horror movie memorabilia, and more. Tickets are available at THIS LINK. The Last Meal reservations can be made HERE.

Would you eat at the Last Meal restaurant? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.